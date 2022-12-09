‘You can’t make this up.’ Raider Nation react to another blown lead in loss to Rams

Anthony Galaviz
·2 min read
Kyusung Gong/AP

This was a terrible loss by the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium.

The Raiders once again blew a big lead only to lose to the struggling Los Angeles Rams 17-16 on Thursday.

Las Vegas dropped to 5-8 and their playoff hopes is almost over. The Raiders blew leads to the Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fans weren’t too happy that the Raiders blew another lead that include two big penalties game-winning drive (pass interference on Amik Robertson and unsportsmanlike conduct by Jerry Tiller).

What’s next for the Raiders? There are four games left that includes the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

