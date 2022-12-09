‘You can’t make this up.’ Raider Nation react to another blown lead in loss to Rams

This was a terrible loss by the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium.

The Raiders once again blew a big lead only to lose to the struggling Los Angeles Rams 17-16 on Thursday.

Las Vegas dropped to 5-8 and their playoff hopes is almost over. The Raiders blew leads to the Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fans weren’t too happy that the Raiders blew another lead that include two big penalties game-winning drive (pass interference on Amik Robertson and unsportsmanlike conduct by Jerry Tiller).

20-0

20-7

20-7

16-3



All games where the Raiders sat on the lead and McDaniels proved he should be fired. Enough is enough. End this before you waste another year under his miserable coaching. No pro nfl team should lose that many games with much of a lead. — Clue (@Clue2020) December 9, 2022

So the @Raiders have now lost to a first game coach and a qb that’s been there 12 hours @NFL @espn this is the worst coaching staff of all time — Eric T. Peralta (@Eazy_15) December 9, 2022

How the raiders lose to baker mayfield.. only being on the team for 48hours.. — Jedi (@jedimaster_93) December 9, 2022

Wait the Raiders lost? To Baker Mayfield? Didn’t he just arrived on a 3 win team? Come on man. — Anthony (@SportsUnrated) December 9, 2022

5-8 isn’t so bad if we get smoked week in and week out. Giving us hope and blowing leads? The worst. — Disciplined Athlete With Grit (Parody) (@McClain70) December 9, 2022

What’s next for the Raiders? There are four games left that includes the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

@Raiders need to make some cuts or firings before they get back to Vegas. Inexcusable season — Disciplined Athlete With Grit (Parody) (@McClain70) December 9, 2022