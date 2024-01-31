Advertisement
Breaking News:

Seahawks reportedly hiring Ravens DC Mike Macdonald as head coach

AT&T Pebble Beach: Tee times, pairings for Rounds 1 and 2

Golf Channel
·5 min read
AT&T Pebble Beach: Tee times, pairings for Rounds 1 and 2

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am begins Thursday on the Monterey Peninsula, with "signature" status and a new look and feel.

This year's event will consist of 80 professionals and 80 amateurs, with the pros and ams competing over the first two rounds, once at Pebble Beach Golf Links (PB) and another at Spyglass Hill (SH).

There is no cut for the professionals, with everyone playing the final two rounds at Pebble Beach. Amateurs will not compete after 36 holes and a pro-am team prize will be awarded.

Golf Channel and Peacock coverage begins Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. Here's a look at tee times and pairings for the pros over the first two rounds:

Round 1

TIME

TEE

PLAYERS

11:45 AM
EST

1

(PB)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Hayden Buckley

11:45 AM
EST

10

(PB)

Ben Griffin

Taylor Montgomery

11:45 AM
EST

1

(SH)

Andrew Putnam

Grayson Murray

11:45 AM
EST

10

(SH)

Rory McIlroy

Ludvig Åberg

11:57 AM
EST

1

(PB)

Russell Henley

Brendon Todd

11:57 AM
EST

10

(PB)

Eric Cole

Denny McCarthy

11:57 AM
EST

1

(SH)

Sam Burns

Cameron Young

11:57 AM
EST

10

(SH)

Rickie Fowler

Tommy Fleetwood

12:09 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Sungjae Im

Adam Hadwin

12:09 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Kurt Kitayama

Sam Ryder

12:09 PM
EST

1

(SH)

Chris Kirk

Brian Harman

12:09 PM
EST

10

(SH)

Scottie Scheffler

Justin Rose

12:21 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Max Homa

Maverick McNealy

12:21 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Tom Kim

Nick Taylor

12:21 PM
EST

1

(SH)

Sepp Straka

Lee Hodges

12:21 PM
EST

10

(SH)

Viktor Hovland

Patrick Cantlay

12:33 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Webb Simpson

Luke List

12:33 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Mark Hubbard

Alex Smalley

12:33 PM
EST

1

(SH)

Kevin Yu

Stephan Jaeger

12:33 PM
EST

10

(SH)

Sahith Theegala

Adam Scott

12:45 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Lucas Glover

Seamus Power

12:45 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Erik van Rooyen

S.H. Kim

12:45 PM
EST

1

(SH)

Davis Riley

Adam Schenk

12:45 PM
EST

10

(SH)

Hideki Matsuyama

Mackenzie Hughes

12:57 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Collin Morikawa

Tony Finau

12:57 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Nick Hardy

Adam Svensson

12:57 PM
EST

1

(SH)

Cam Davis

J.T. Poston

12:57 PM
EST

10

(SH)

Justin Thomas

Jordan Spieth

1:09 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Kuchar

1:09 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Patrick Rodgers

Harris English

1:09 PM
EST

1

(SH)

Tom Hoge

Corey Conners

1:09 PM
EST

10

(SH)

Emiliano Grillo

Taylor Moore

1:21 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Nick Dunlap

Xander Schauffele

1:21 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Si Woo Kim

Brandon Wu

1:21 PM
EST

1

(SH)

Wyndham Clark

Jason Day

1:21 PM
EST

10

(SH)

Keegan Bradley

Keith Mitchell

1:33 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Matthieu Pavon

Peter Malnati

1:33 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Alex Noren

J.J. Spaun

1:33 PM
EST

1

(SH)

Nicolai Højgaard

Thomas Detry

1:33 PM
EST

10

(SH)

Beau Hossler

Byeong Hun An

Round 2

TIME

TEE

PLAYERS

11:45 AM
EST

1

(PB)

Hideki Matsuyama

Mackenzie Hughes

11:45 AM
EST

10

(PB)

Davis Riley

Adam Schenk

11:45 AM
EST

1

(SH)

Erik van Rooyen

S.H. Kim

11:45 AM
EST

10

(SH)

Lucas Glover

Seamus Power

11:57 AM
EST

1

(PB)

Justin Thomas

Jordan Spieth

11:57 AM
EST

10

(PB)

Cam Davis

J.T. Poston

11:57 AM
EST

1

(SH)

Nick Hardy

Adam Svensson

11:57 AM
EST

10

(SH)

Collin Morikawa

Tony Finau

12:09 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Emiliano Grillo

Taylor Moore

12:09 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Tom Hoge

Corey Conners

12:09 PM
EST

1

(SH)

Patrick Rodgers

Harris English

12:09 PM
EST

10

(SH)

Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Kuchar

12:21 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Keegan Bradley

Keith Mitchell

12:21 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Wyndham Clark

Jason Day

12:21 PM
EST

1

(SH)

Si Woo Kim

Brandon Wu

12:21 PM
EST

10

(SH)

Nick Dunlap

Xander Schauffele

12:33 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Beau Hossler

Byeong Hun An

12:33 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Nicolai Højgaard

Thomas Detry

12:33 PM
EST

1

(SH)

Alex Noren

J.J. Spaun

12:33 PM
EST

10

(SH)

Matthieu Pavon

Peter Malnati

12:45 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Rory McIlroy

Ludvig Åberg

12:45 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Andrew Putnam

Grayson Murray

12:45 PM
EST

1

(SH)

Ben Griffin

Taylor Montgomery

12:45 PM
EST

10

(SH)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Hayden Buckley

12:57 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Rickie Fowler

Tommy Fleetwood

12:57 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Sam Burns

Cameron Young

12:57 PM
EST

1

(SH)

Eric Cole

Denny McCarthy

12:57 PM
EST

10

(SH)

Russell Henley

Brendon Todd

1:09 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Scottie Scheffler

Justin Rose

1:09 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Chris Kirk

Brian Harman

1:09 PM
EST

1

(SH)

Kurt Kitayama

Sam Ryder

1:09 PM
EST

10

(SH)

Sungjae Im

Adam Hadwin

1:21 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Viktor Hovland

Patrick Cantlay

1:21 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Sepp Straka

Lee Hodges

1:21 PM
EST

1

(SH)

Tom Kim

Nick Taylor

1:21 PM
EST

10

(SH)

Max Homa

Maverick McNealy

1:33 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Sahith Theegala

Adam Scott

1:33 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Kevin Yu

Stephan Jaeger

1:33 PM
EST

1

(SH)

Mark Hubbard

Alex Smalley

1:33 PM
EST

10

(SH)

Webb Simpson

Luke List