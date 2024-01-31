AT&T Pebble Beach: Tee times, pairings for Rounds 1 and 2
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am begins Thursday on the Monterey Peninsula, with "signature" status and a new look and feel.
This year's event will consist of 80 professionals and 80 amateurs, with the pros and ams competing over the first two rounds, once at Pebble Beach Golf Links (PB) and another at Spyglass Hill (SH).
There is no cut for the professionals, with everyone playing the final two rounds at Pebble Beach. Amateurs will not compete after 36 holes and a pro-am team prize will be awarded.
Golf Channel and Peacock coverage begins Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. Here's a look at tee times and pairings for the pros over the first two rounds:
Round 1
TIME
TEE
PLAYERS
11:45 AM
1
(PB)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Hayden Buckley
11:45 AM
10
(PB)
Ben Griffin
Taylor Montgomery
11:45 AM
1
(SH)
Andrew Putnam
Grayson Murray
11:45 AM
10
(SH)
Rory McIlroy
Ludvig Åberg
11:57 AM
1
(PB)
Russell Henley
Brendon Todd
11:57 AM
10
(PB)
Eric Cole
Denny McCarthy
11:57 AM
1
(SH)
Sam Burns
Cameron Young
11:57 AM
10
(SH)
Rickie Fowler
Tommy Fleetwood
12:09 PM
1
(PB)
Sungjae Im
Adam Hadwin
12:09 PM
10
(PB)
Kurt Kitayama
Sam Ryder
12:09 PM
1
(SH)
Chris Kirk
Brian Harman
12:09 PM
10
(SH)
Scottie Scheffler
Justin Rose
12:21 PM
1
(PB)
Max Homa
Maverick McNealy
12:21 PM
10
(PB)
Tom Kim
Nick Taylor
12:21 PM
1
(SH)
Sepp Straka
Lee Hodges
12:21 PM
10
(SH)
Viktor Hovland
Patrick Cantlay
12:33 PM
1
(PB)
Webb Simpson
Luke List
12:33 PM
10
(PB)
Mark Hubbard
Alex Smalley
12:33 PM
1
(SH)
Kevin Yu
Stephan Jaeger
12:33 PM
10
(SH)
Sahith Theegala
Adam Scott
12:45 PM
1
(PB)
Lucas Glover
Seamus Power
12:45 PM
10
(PB)
Erik van Rooyen
S.H. Kim
12:45 PM
1
(SH)
Davis Riley
Adam Schenk
12:45 PM
10
(SH)
Hideki Matsuyama
Mackenzie Hughes
12:57 PM
1
(PB)
Collin Morikawa
Tony Finau
12:57 PM
10
(PB)
Nick Hardy
Adam Svensson
12:57 PM
1
(SH)
Cam Davis
J.T. Poston
12:57 PM
10
(SH)
Justin Thomas
Jordan Spieth
1:09 PM
1
(PB)
Matt Fitzpatrick
Matt Kuchar
1:09 PM
10
(PB)
Patrick Rodgers
Harris English
1:09 PM
1
(SH)
Tom Hoge
Corey Conners
1:09 PM
10
(SH)
Emiliano Grillo
Taylor Moore
1:21 PM
1
(PB)
Nick Dunlap
Xander Schauffele
1:21 PM
10
(PB)
Si Woo Kim
Brandon Wu
1:21 PM
1
(SH)
Wyndham Clark
Jason Day
1:21 PM
10
(SH)
Keegan Bradley
Keith Mitchell
1:33 PM
1
(PB)
Matthieu Pavon
Peter Malnati
1:33 PM
10
(PB)
Alex Noren
J.J. Spaun
1:33 PM
1
(SH)
Nicolai Højgaard
Thomas Detry
1:33 PM
10
(SH)
Beau Hossler
Byeong Hun An
Round 2
TIME
TEE
PLAYERS
11:45 AM
1
(PB)
Hideki Matsuyama
Mackenzie Hughes
11:45 AM
10
(PB)
Davis Riley
Adam Schenk
11:45 AM
1
(SH)
Erik van Rooyen
S.H. Kim
11:45 AM
10
(SH)
Lucas Glover
Seamus Power
11:57 AM
1
(PB)
Justin Thomas
Jordan Spieth
11:57 AM
10
(PB)
Cam Davis
J.T. Poston
11:57 AM
1
(SH)
Nick Hardy
Adam Svensson
11:57 AM
10
(SH)
Collin Morikawa
Tony Finau
12:09 PM
1
(PB)
Emiliano Grillo
Taylor Moore
12:09 PM
10
(PB)
Tom Hoge
Corey Conners
12:09 PM
1
(SH)
Patrick Rodgers
Harris English
12:09 PM
10
(SH)
Matt Fitzpatrick
Matt Kuchar
12:21 PM
1
(PB)
Keegan Bradley
Keith Mitchell
12:21 PM
10
(PB)
Wyndham Clark
Jason Day
12:21 PM
1
(SH)
Si Woo Kim
Brandon Wu
12:21 PM
10
(SH)
Nick Dunlap
Xander Schauffele
12:33 PM
1
(PB)
Beau Hossler
Byeong Hun An
12:33 PM
10
(PB)
Nicolai Højgaard
Thomas Detry
12:33 PM
1
(SH)
Alex Noren
J.J. Spaun
12:33 PM
10
(SH)
Matthieu Pavon
Peter Malnati
12:45 PM
1
(PB)
Rory McIlroy
Ludvig Åberg
12:45 PM
10
(PB)
Andrew Putnam
Grayson Murray
12:45 PM
1
(SH)
Ben Griffin
Taylor Montgomery
12:45 PM
10
(SH)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Hayden Buckley
12:57 PM
1
(PB)
Rickie Fowler
Tommy Fleetwood
12:57 PM
10
(PB)
Sam Burns
Cameron Young
12:57 PM
1
(SH)
Eric Cole
Denny McCarthy
12:57 PM
10
(SH)
Russell Henley
Brendon Todd
1:09 PM
1
(PB)
Scottie Scheffler
Justin Rose
1:09 PM
10
(PB)
Chris Kirk
Brian Harman
1:09 PM
1
(SH)
Kurt Kitayama
Sam Ryder
1:09 PM
10
(SH)
Sungjae Im
Adam Hadwin
1:21 PM
1
(PB)
Viktor Hovland
Patrick Cantlay
1:21 PM
10
(PB)
Sepp Straka
Lee Hodges
1:21 PM
1
(SH)
Tom Kim
Nick Taylor
1:21 PM
10
(SH)
Max Homa
Maverick McNealy
1:33 PM
1
(PB)
Sahith Theegala
Adam Scott
1:33 PM
10
(PB)
Kevin Yu
Stephan Jaeger
1:33 PM
1
(SH)
Mark Hubbard
Alex Smalley
1:33 PM
10
(SH)
Webb Simpson
Luke List