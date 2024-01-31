AT&T Pebble Beach: Tee times, pairings for Rounds 1 and 2

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am begins Thursday on the Monterey Peninsula, with "signature" status and a new look and feel.

This year's event will consist of 80 professionals and 80 amateurs, with the pros and ams competing over the first two rounds, once at Pebble Beach Golf Links (PB) and another at Spyglass Hill (SH).

There is no cut for the professionals, with everyone playing the final two rounds at Pebble Beach. Amateurs will not compete after 36 holes and a pro-am team prize will be awarded.

Golf Channel and Peacock coverage begins Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. Here's a look at tee times and pairings for the pros over the first two rounds:

Round 1

TIME

TEE PLAYERS 11:45 AM

EST 1 (PB) Christiaan Bezuidenhout Hayden Buckley

11:45 AM

EST 10 (PB) Ben Griffin Taylor Montgomery

11:45 AM

EST 1 (SH) Andrew Putnam Grayson Murray

11:45 AM

EST 10 (SH) Rory McIlroy Ludvig Åberg

11:57 AM

EST 1 (PB) Russell Henley Brendon Todd

11:57 AM

EST 10 (PB) Eric Cole Denny McCarthy

11:57 AM

EST 1 (SH) Sam Burns Cameron Young

11:57 AM

EST 10 (SH) Rickie Fowler Tommy Fleetwood

12:09 PM

EST 1 (PB) Sungjae Im Adam Hadwin

12:09 PM

EST 10 (PB) Kurt Kitayama Sam Ryder

12:09 PM

EST 1 (SH) Chris Kirk Brian Harman

12:09 PM

EST 10 (SH) Scottie Scheffler Justin Rose

12:21 PM

EST 1 (PB) Max Homa Maverick McNealy

12:21 PM

EST 10 (PB) Tom Kim Nick Taylor

12:21 PM

EST 1 (SH) Sepp Straka Lee Hodges

12:21 PM

EST 10 (SH) Viktor Hovland Patrick Cantlay

12:33 PM

EST 1 (PB) Webb Simpson Luke List

12:33 PM

EST 10 (PB) Mark Hubbard Alex Smalley

12:33 PM

EST 1 (SH) Kevin Yu Stephan Jaeger

12:33 PM

EST 10 (SH) Sahith Theegala Adam Scott

12:45 PM

EST 1 (PB) Lucas Glover Seamus Power

12:45 PM

EST 10 (PB) Erik van Rooyen S.H. Kim

12:45 PM

EST 1 (SH) Davis Riley Adam Schenk

12:45 PM

EST 10 (SH) Hideki Matsuyama Mackenzie Hughes

12:57 PM

EST 1 (PB) Collin Morikawa Tony Finau

12:57 PM

EST 10 (PB) Nick Hardy Adam Svensson

12:57 PM

EST 1 (SH) Cam Davis J.T. Poston

12:57 PM

EST 10 (SH) Justin Thomas Jordan Spieth

1:09 PM

EST 1 (PB) Matt Fitzpatrick Matt Kuchar

1:09 PM

EST 10 (PB) Patrick Rodgers Harris English

1:09 PM

EST 1 (SH) Tom Hoge Corey Conners

1:09 PM

EST 10 (SH) Emiliano Grillo Taylor Moore

1:21 PM

EST 1 (PB) Nick Dunlap Xander Schauffele

1:21 PM

EST 10 (PB) Si Woo Kim Brandon Wu

1:21 PM

EST 1 (SH) Wyndham Clark Jason Day

1:21 PM

EST 10 (SH) Keegan Bradley Keith Mitchell

1:33 PM

EST 1 (PB) Matthieu Pavon Peter Malnati

1:33 PM

EST 10 (PB) Alex Noren J.J. Spaun

1:33 PM

EST 1 (SH) Nicolai Højgaard Thomas Detry

1:33 PM

EST 10 (SH) Beau Hossler Byeong Hun An



Round 2