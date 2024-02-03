AT&T Pebble Beach: Tee times, groupings for Round 3
With no cut at this signature event, all 80 pros (no ams) will compete over the weekend at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Here's a look at third-round tee times and groupings at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Golf Channel coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET.
Round 3
TIME
TEE
PLAYERS
11:12 AM
1
(PB)
Chris Kirk
Adam Hadwin
Sepp Straka
11:12 AM
10
(PB)
Kevin Yu
Seamus Power
Jordan Spieth
11:23 AM
1
(PB)
Keith Mitchell
Jason Day
Taylor Montgomery
11:23 AM
10
(PB)
Andrew Putnam
Ben Griffin
Tommy Fleetwood
11:34 AM
1
(PB)
S.H. Kim
Taylor Moore
Corey Conners
11:34 AM
10
(PB)
Viktor Hovland
Maverick McNealy
Alex Smalley
11:45 AM
1
(PB)
Justin Rose
Adam Scott
Luke List
11:45 AM
10
(PB)
Webb Simpson
Davis Riley
Byeong Hun An
11:56 AM
1
(PB)
Alex Noren
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Eric Cole
11:56 AM
10
(PB)
Grayson Murray
Brian Harman
Max Homa
12:07 PM
1
(PB)
Matt Kuchar
Wyndham Clark
Nicolai Højgaard
12:07 PM
10
(PB)
Adam Svensson
Brandon Wu
Brendon Todd
12:18 PM
1
(PB)
Tom Kim
Erik van Rooyen
Cam Davis
12:18 PM
10
(PB)
Kurt Kitayama
Nick Hardy
Tony Finau
12:29 PM
1
(PB)
Rickie Fowler
Denny McCarthy
Sam Ryder
12:29 PM
10
(PB)
Adam Schenk
Xander Schauffele
Rory McIlroy
12:40 PM
1
(PB)
Sahith Theegala
Mark Hubbard
J.T. Poston
12:40 PM
10
(PB)
Cameron Young
Russell Henley
Lee Hodges
12:51 PM
1
(PB)
Si Woo Kim
Peter Malnati
Sam Burns
12:51 PM
10
(PB)
Hideki Matsuyama
Mackenzie Hughes
J.J. Spaun
1:02 PM
1
(PB)
Collin Morikawa
Tom Hoge
Matt Fitzpatrick
1:02 PM
10
(PB)
Lucas Glover
Stephan Jaeger
Sungjae Im
1:13 PM
1
(PB)
Matthieu Pavon
Keegan Bradley
Beau Hossler
1:13 PM
10
(PB)
Nick Taylor
Harris English
Patrick Rodgers
1:24 PM
1
(PB)
Patrick Cantlay
Justin Thomas
Emiliano Grillo
1:24 PM
10
(PB)
Nick Dunlap
Hayden Buckley
1:35 PM
1
(PB)
Thomas Detry
Ludvig Åberg
Scottie Scheffler