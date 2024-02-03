Advertisement

AT&T Pebble Beach: Tee times, groupings for Round 3

With no cut at this signature event, all 80 pros (no ams) will compete over the weekend at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Here's a look at third-round tee times and groupings at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Golf Channel coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET.

Round 3

TIME

TEE

PLAYERS

11:12 AM
EST

1

(PB)

Chris Kirk

Adam Hadwin

Sepp Straka

11:12 AM
EST

10

(PB)

Kevin Yu

Seamus Power

Jordan Spieth

11:23 AM
EST

1

(PB)

Keith Mitchell

Jason Day

Taylor Montgomery

11:23 AM
EST

10

(PB)

Andrew Putnam

Ben Griffin

Tommy Fleetwood

11:34 AM
EST

1

(PB)

S.H. Kim

Taylor Moore

Corey Conners

11:34 AM
EST

10

(PB)

Viktor Hovland

Maverick McNealy

Alex Smalley

11:45 AM
EST

1

(PB)

Justin Rose

Adam Scott

Luke List

11:45 AM
EST

10

(PB)

Webb Simpson

Davis Riley

Byeong Hun An

11:56 AM
EST

1

(PB)

Alex Noren

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Eric Cole

11:56 AM
EST

10

(PB)

Grayson Murray

Brian Harman

Max Homa

12:07 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Matt Kuchar

Wyndham Clark

Nicolai Højgaard

12:07 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Adam Svensson

Brandon Wu

Brendon Todd

12:18 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Tom Kim

Erik van Rooyen

Cam Davis

12:18 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Kurt Kitayama

Nick Hardy

Tony Finau

12:29 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Rickie Fowler

Denny McCarthy

Sam Ryder

12:29 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Adam Schenk

Xander Schauffele

Rory McIlroy

12:40 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Sahith Theegala

Mark Hubbard

J.T. Poston

12:40 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Cameron Young

Russell Henley

Lee Hodges

12:51 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Si Woo Kim

Peter Malnati

Sam Burns

12:51 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Hideki Matsuyama

Mackenzie Hughes

J.J. Spaun

1:02 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Collin Morikawa

Tom Hoge

Matt Fitzpatrick

1:02 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Lucas Glover

Stephan Jaeger

Sungjae Im

1:13 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Matthieu Pavon

Keegan Bradley

Beau Hossler

1:13 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Nick Taylor

Harris English

Patrick Rodgers

1:24 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Patrick Cantlay

Justin Thomas

Emiliano Grillo

1:24 PM
EST

10

(PB)

Nick Dunlap

Hayden Buckley

1:35 PM
EST

1

(PB)

Thomas Detry

Ludvig Åberg

Scottie Scheffler