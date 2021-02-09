AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field by the rankings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Players in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field were dropping like flies early this week. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson was among those to withdraw, and on Tuesday, his agent explained that Johnson was simply looking for some rest back home after winning the Saudi International on the European Tour last week.
Without Johnson, there are no top-10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. Patrick Cantlay, at No. 6 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings (No. 11 in the OWGR) checks in as the highest-ranked player with Daniel Berger (No. 10 by Golfweek, No. 15 by the OWGR) next.
The entire Pebble Beach field is broken down below according to the Golfweek/Sagarins and the OWGR.
So far in the 2020-21 Tour season, the average ranking of the winner heading into the week in which he won a PGA Tour event has been 117.88 in the Golfweek/Sagarins and 130.82 in the OWGR.
Player
GW/Sagarin
OWGR
Patrick Cantlay
6
11
Daniel Berger
10
15
Will Zalatoris
11
49
25
95
Brian Harman
26
89
Paul Casey
27
17
Si Woo Kim
30
51
Sam Burns
32
147
Cameron Davis
36
141
Patton Kizzire
43
195
Matt Jones
49
99
50
106
Adam Long
52
62
Kevin Streelman
57
59
Stewart Cink
59
132
Chris Kirk
60
121
Joel Dahmen
64
70
Brendan Steele
72
84
James Hahn
73
180
Austin Cook
74
186
Alex Noren
75
101
Harold Varner III
81
128
Doug Ghim
82
273
Mark Hubbard
86
151
Michael Thompson
89
91
Francesco Molinari
92
103
Max Homa
96
96
Scott Stallings
97
249
Jordan Spieth
102
69
Henrik Norlander
103
97
Rickie Fowler
104
63
Chez Reavie
105
67
Charley Hoffman
107
152
Adam Schenk
109
250
Peter Malnati
110
144
Jason Day
112
48
Scott Piercy
113
159
Kyle Stanley
117
221
Denny McCarthy
120
218
Maverick McNealy
127
189
Tyler Duncan
129
162
Troy Merritt
132
175
Brian Stuard
137
202
Matthew NeSmith
139
158
Rafa Cabrera Bello
140
88
Kevin Chappell
141
708
Brice Garnett
142
278
Kristoffer Ventura
143
208
Jason Dufner
149
365
Patrick Rodgers
150
244
Jim Furyk
152
245
Cameron Percy
154
339
Pat Perez
155
225
Ben Martin
157
481
Bo Hoag
161
252
C.T. Pan
162
169
Roger Sloan
165
328
Andrew Landry
167
118
Tom Hoge
170
123
Phil Mickelson
173
86
Kramer Hickok
174
304
Peter Uihlein
176
484
Jhonattan Vegas
177
231
Nick Taylor
180
130
Harry Higgs
182
126
Josh Teater
184
321
Will Gordon
186
227
Jim Herman
187
100
Chesson Hadley
191
260
Joseph Bramlett
194
279
Hank Lebioda
196
350
Brandt Snedeker
197
113
Davis Riley
207
241
Andrew Putnam
209
176
Ryan Moore
217
205
Ryan Armour
218
224
Brandon Hagy
222
327
Vaughn Taylor
233
193
Bronson Burgoon
236
302
Russell Knox
237
228
Keith Mitchell
239
197
J.J. Spaun
241
494
Tom Lewis
242
77
Ryan Brehm
243
462
Xinjun Zhang
247
219
Chris Baker
257
446
Seung-Yul Noh
260
686
Ricky Barnes
262
1073
Sam Ryder
263
268
Nate Lashley
271
125
Kelly Kraft
272
483
Chase Seiffert
274
257
J.B. Holmes
282
265
Branden Grace
283
146
Rob Oppenheim
284
443
Vincent Whaley
286
482
Beau Hossler
289
316
Sangmoon Bae
297
763
Tim Wilkinson
306
490
Bill Haas
309
549
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
313
287
Scott Brown
327
251
Satoshi Kodaira
331
432
Andy Ogletree
334
750
K.J. Choi
346
554
Sung Kang
350
108
Michael Gligic
352
464
Brian Gay
354
200
Mark Anderson
359
511
Jonathan Byrd
370
592
Wes Roach
372
380
Jimmy Walker
373
450
Sean O’Hair
378
731
Rhein Gibson
379
476
D.J. Trahan
381
468
Luke Donald
387
526
David Hearn
392
467
Scott Harrington
400
352
Tyler McCumber
401
295
Fabián Gómez
408
305
Seamus Power
412
438
Aaron Baddeley
423
415
Johnson Wagner
430
719
Nelson Ledesma
443
504
Grayson Murray
444
510
Ben Taylor
445
818
Ted Potter Jr.
456
411
Nick Watney
460
383
William McGirt
466
1829
Sebastian Cappelen
482
437
Ryan Blaum
486
1027
Michael Gellerman
492
654
Zack Sucher
502
355
Michael Kim
512
1379
Bo Van Pelt
527
1071
Hunter Mahan
529
1608
Shawn Stefani
542
541
Dominic Bozzelli
574
765
Jim Knous
579
1179
Martin Trainer
590
670
Matt Every
591
527
Rafael Campos
592
770
Kevin Stadler
596
1829
John Senden
615
1829
D.A. Points
626
1829
Min Woo Lee
627
198
Akshay Bhatia
N/R
987
Roberto Castro
N/R
739
John Daly
N/R
1829
David Duval
N/R
1829
Matt Gogel
N/R
N/R
Kevin Hall
N/R
N/R
Kamaiu Johnson
N/R
N/R
Tom Lehman
N/R
1829
Kenny Pigman
N/R
1829
Related
Padraig Harrington WDs from AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after testing positive for COVID-19
Battered and bruised, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is still standing tall
Pros can use laser rangefinders, GPS at PGA Championship, other PGA of America majors