AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field by the rankings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lance Ringler
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Players in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field were dropping like flies early this week. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson was among those to withdraw, and on Tuesday, his agent explained that Johnson was simply looking for some rest back home after winning the Saudi International on the European Tour last week.

Without Johnson, there are no top-10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. Patrick Cantlay, at No. 6 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings (No. 11 in the OWGR) checks in as the highest-ranked player with Daniel Berger (No. 10 by Golfweek, No. 15 by the OWGR) next.

The entire Pebble Beach field is broken down below according to the Golfweek/Sagarins and the OWGR.

So far in the 2020-21 Tour season, the average ranking of the winner heading into the week in which he won a PGA Tour event has been 117.88 in the Golfweek/Sagarins and 130.82 in the OWGR.

Player

GW/Sagarin

OWGR

Patrick Cantlay

6

11

Daniel Berger

10

15

Will Zalatoris

11

49

Cameron Tringale

25

95

Brian Harman

26

89

Paul Casey

27

17

Si Woo Kim

30

51

Sam Burns

32

147

Cameron Davis

36

141

Patton Kizzire

43

195

Matt Jones

49

99

Rory Sabbatini

50

106

Adam Long

52

62

Kevin Streelman

57

59

Stewart Cink

59

132

Chris Kirk

60

121

Joel Dahmen

64

70

Brendan Steele

72

84

James Hahn

73

180

Austin Cook

74

186

Alex Noren

75

101

Harold Varner III

81

128

Doug Ghim

82

273

Mark Hubbard

86

151

Michael Thompson

89

91

Francesco Molinari

92

103

Max Homa

96

96

Scott Stallings

97

249

Jordan Spieth

102

69

Henrik Norlander

103

97

Rickie Fowler

104

63

Chez Reavie

105

67

Charley Hoffman

107

152

Adam Schenk

109

250

Peter Malnati

110

144

Jason Day

112

48

Scott Piercy

113

159

Kyle Stanley

117

221

Denny McCarthy

120

218

Maverick McNealy

127

189

Tyler Duncan

129

162

Troy Merritt

132

175

Brian Stuard

137

202

Matthew NeSmith

139

158

Rafa Cabrera Bello

140

88

Kevin Chappell

141

708

Brice Garnett

142

278

Kristoffer Ventura

143

208

Jason Dufner

149

365

Patrick Rodgers

150

244

Jim Furyk

152

245

Cameron Percy

154

339

Pat Perez

155

225

Ben Martin

157

481

Bo Hoag

161

252

C.T. Pan

162

169

Roger Sloan

165

328

Andrew Landry

167

118

Tom Hoge

170

123

Phil Mickelson

173

86

Kramer Hickok

174

304

Peter Uihlein

176

484

Jhonattan Vegas

177

231

Nick Taylor

180

130

Harry Higgs

182

126

Josh Teater

184

321

Will Gordon

186

227

Jim Herman

187

100

Chesson Hadley

191

260

Joseph Bramlett

194

279

Hank Lebioda

196

350

Brandt Snedeker

197

113

Davis Riley

207

241

Andrew Putnam

209

176

Ryan Moore

217

205

Ryan Armour

218

224

Brandon Hagy

222

327

Vaughn Taylor

233

193

Bronson Burgoon

236

302

Russell Knox

237

228

Keith Mitchell

239

197

J.J. Spaun

241

494

Tom Lewis

242

77

Ryan Brehm

243

462

Xinjun Zhang

247

219

Chris Baker

257

446

Seung-Yul Noh

260

686

Ricky Barnes

262

1073

Sam Ryder

263

268

Nate Lashley

271

125

Kelly Kraft

272

483

Chase Seiffert

274

257

J.B. Holmes

282

265

Branden Grace

283

146

Rob Oppenheim

284

443

Vincent Whaley

286

482

Beau Hossler

289

316

Sangmoon Bae

297

763

Tim Wilkinson

306

490

Bill Haas

309

549

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

313

287

Scott Brown

327

251

Satoshi Kodaira

331

432

Andy Ogletree

334

750

K.J. Choi

346

554

Sung Kang

350

108

Michael Gligic

352

464

Brian Gay

354

200

Mark Anderson

359

511

Jonathan Byrd

370

592

Wes Roach

372

380

Jimmy Walker

373

450

Sean O’Hair

378

731

Rhein Gibson

379

476

D.J. Trahan

381

468

Luke Donald

387

526

David Hearn

392

467

Scott Harrington

400

352

Tyler McCumber

401

295

Fabián Gómez

408

305

Seamus Power

412

438

Aaron Baddeley

423

415

Johnson Wagner

430

719

Nelson Ledesma

443

504

Grayson Murray

444

510

Ben Taylor

445

818

Ted Potter Jr.

456

411

Nick Watney

460

383

William McGirt

466

1829

Sebastian Cappelen

482

437

Ryan Blaum

486

1027

Michael Gellerman

492

654

Zack Sucher

502

355

Michael Kim

512

1379

Bo Van Pelt

527

1071

Hunter Mahan

529

1608

Shawn Stefani

542

541

Dominic Bozzelli

574

765

Jim Knous

579

1179

Martin Trainer

590

670

Matt Every

591

527

Rafael Campos

592

770

Kevin Stadler

596

1829

John Senden

615

1829

D.A. Points

626

1829

Min Woo Lee

627

198

Akshay Bhatia

N/R

987

Roberto Castro

N/R

739

John Daly

N/R

1829

David Duval

N/R

1829

Matt Gogel

N/R

N/R

Kevin Hall

N/R

N/R

Kamaiu Johnson

N/R

N/R

Tom Lehman

N/R

1829

Kenny Pigman

N/R

1829

Related

Padraig Harrington WDs from AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after testing positive for COVID-19

Battered and bruised, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is still standing tall

Pros can use laser rangefinders, GPS at PGA Championship, other PGA of America majors

Latest Stories

  • Here’s what Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes said to each other after Super Bowl LV

    Brady and Mahomes were mic'd up for their postgame chat.

  • NFL rumors: Carson Wentz reportedly has sights set on one team in Eagles trade talks

    Carson Wentz seems likely to be traded in the next few days, and the QB apparently has some thoughts on his destination. By Adam Hermann

  • Rob Gronkowski Says Cutest Thing To Tom Brady After Super Bowl

    The mic'd-up quarterback and tight end had a pretty funny chat about touchdowns.

  • 19-year-old Paige Bueckers is on an unprecedented tear for the greatest program in NCAA basketball history

    "She's that player that comes along that people talk about - 'Hey did you see that kid from Connecticut?'" Geno Auriemma said. "She's that kid."

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: 5 quarterbacks crack the top 20 picks

    With five quarterbacks going in Round 1, it could be a wild ride early in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Report: QB de Laura suspended following arrest

    Freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura, the crown jewel of the 2020 recruiting class, has been suspended indefinitely.

  • The Buccaneers were in awe of 'magician' Patrick Mahomes even while shutting him down in the Super Bowl

    While the Tampa Bay defense was busy shutting down Patrick Mahomes, Buccaneers wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were in awe.

  • Report: Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears have ‘zero interest’ in a reunion

    There are many questions surrounding the Bears quarterback situation, but it sounds like we can rule out a Mitchell Trubisky return in 2021.

  • Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale won big after Buccaneers Super Bowl 55 victory

    Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale flew from Texas to Colorado to place his $3.4 million bet on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

  • Mark Cuban and the Mavericks are done playing national anthem before games

    Mark Cuban has found a unique solution to any national anthem issues. He's not playing it anymore.

  • Busch takes unlikely NASCAR Clash race win ahead of Daytona 500

    Kyle Busch scored an unlikely victory in the exhibition NASCAR Clash race on the Daytona road course, after last lap contact between leaders Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott

  • Bill Cowher shares beautiful story in wake of Marty Schottenheimer’s passing

    Cowher paid tribute to his friend and mentor, Marty Schottenheimer, via a message on Twitter.

  • Bucs QB coach says Antonio Brown ran wrong route on Super Bowl touchdown

    Antonio Brown scored a touchdown for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl and managed to accomplish the feat while running the wrong route. According to Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen, Brown did the exact opposite of what he was supposed to do on the play. “A.B. on his touchdown catch was supposed to [more]

  • Robert Horry: ‘I don’t think people really appreciate what I did’

    Tom Brady just won his seventh championship. Which ties him with Robert Horry.

  • Australian Open: Novak Djokovic drops rare set and battling Venus Williams bows out in painful encounter

    World No 1 Novak Djokovic was made to look human for a few games by Frances Tiafoe overnight, and even dropped a set – a rarity for him in these early rounds of the Australian Open. In the last four years of major tennis, this was only the sixth set Djokovic had dropped in 28 appearances before reaching the third round – which is the first time a seeded player can meet another seed. It was a hot and humid night in Melbourne – conditions that Djokovic tends not to enjoy – and the often flashy Tiafoe kept up an unexpected level of accuracy. In the second set of Djokovic’s 6-3, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 victory, Tiafoe delivered excellent statistics of 17 winners as against only 11 unforced errors. At 23 years old, the American has been a top-30 player before, and reached the quarter-finals of this event in 2019, but his ranking has dropped back to No 64 after a loss of focus last year. “He pushed me to the very limit I think,” said Djokovic, after regrouping to earn a third-round meeting with another young American, 27th seed Taylor Fritz. “Second and the third set were really super close. But just overall challenging conditions. I think it was very hot. We had long exchanges. His backhand was very solid, very consistent, not too many errors. “Of course, I was at times not feeling my timing as well as I normally am. Credit to him. I think he has managed to come out with a great performance and quality of tennis. He put me in a difficult spot.” Djokovic must have been grateful for the extra insurance of the best-of-five-set format. On the women’s side, there is always more volatility, and three former slam champions were eliminated overnight. The most unusual case surrounded Venus Williams, the five-time Wimbledon champion, who is still forging on at the age of 40. Williams came into her match against Italy’s Sara Errani with heavy strapping on her knee, which appeared to inhibit her movement, and was then reduced to hobbling after turning her ankle late in the first set. Measuring Venus Williams' ongoing career only in context of her age would do a disservice to her sustained quality Unusually, Williams was forced to claim back-to-back medical time-outs on the two separate injuries. She teared up at one point as the pain became too much, but refused to walk off the court, fighting on instead to the end of her 6-1, 6-0 defeat. It was a hugely courageous display from a woman who has stoically combined elite sport with an auto-immune condition – Sjogren’s Syndrome – for at least a decade now. Venus’s sister Serena was unruffled by her second-round opponent Nina Stojanovic, cruising through by a 6-3, 6-0 margin, but there were defeats for the 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu – who is returning to the sport after a 467-day absence caused by a serious knee injury – and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova. Andreescu was up against the uniquely awkward Su-Wei Hsieh of Taiwan, who sliced and diced her way to a 6-3, 6-2 victory. Kvitova, meanwhile, took on Romania’s Sorana Cirstea, one of the 72 players who wound up serving a 14-day hard quarantine because of a positive Covid test on their flight into Melbourne. After her 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 upset win, Cirstea explained that last year’s breaks in the tennis calendar had reminded her “how much I love tennis and competing. I was grateful to play when I came back, played with much more joy, understanding that there are much more important things in life".

  • Tate's FTs, Davis' steal help Hogs beat Kentucky at Rupp

    Jalen Tate calmly knocked down a pair of free throws in the closing seconds Tuesday night to beat Kentucky.

  • How Derrick Rose's presence affects Knicks' lineup moving forward

    Wondering how the Derrick Rose trade will impact the Knicks? The answer to that question started to present itself on Tuesday.

  • Kevin Garnett: ‘I don’t think guys from 20 years ago could play in this game’

    Kevin Garnett is so old school, the Timberwolves were warned he'd throw their phones in the toilet when he returned to Minnesota in 2015.

  • Watch Tom Brady's mic'd up Super Bowl 55 exchange with Patrick Mahomes

    Tom Brady's mic'd up exchanges with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce after Super Bowl 55 prove there's plenty of mutual respect between Brady and the Chiefs.

  • No. 14 West Virginia sweeps No. 7 Texas Tech with 82-71 win

    LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Sean McNeil drew the start when a groin injury sidelined Taz Sherman, who was coming off a career high in scoring, and the West Virginia guard hit his first shot 15 seconds into the game. McNeil scored a career-high 26 points and the No. 14 Mountaineers finished a regular-season sweep of seventh-ranked Texas Tech with an 82-71 victory over the Red Raiders on Tuesday night. West Virginia (14-5, 7-3 Big 12) won its third consecutive game and ended a four-game skid in Lubbock 15 days after a thrilling 88-87 win at home over Texas Tech when Miles McBride hit the go-ahead jumper in the final seconds.