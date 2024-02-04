As AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am goes to a Monday finish, Ben Griffin pitches closest-to-the-pin contest on the famous 7th hole

A few delays Sunday eventually turned into a postponement of the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to Monday.

Inclement weather – specifically rain and high winds that were estimated up to 60 mph – led the PGA Tour to call off play for the day.

Trevor Immelman of CBS Golf posted a video showing sunny skies but heavy winds near the 18th hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links, while Max Homa tweeted “It’s just a little wind.”

Ben Griffin posted a selfie video outside in an attempt to show how hard it was blowing.

He also offered up a suggestion, echoed later by Michael Kim, of what could be an epic display of golf craziness: a closest-to-the-pin contest on the famed 7th hole at Pebble.

Petition for all players at Pebble to head to number 7 today for a closest to the pin contest live streamed on CBS 💨🌧️@PGATOUR @CBSSports — Ben Griffin (@bengriffingolf) February 4, 2024

There were reports of some damage around the course and clearly, safety would be a major concernt for such a venture. The PGA Tour declared the course closed to fans on Saturday and on Sunday, kept everyone out.

The final round is now scheduled to start at 8 a.m. local time (11 a.m. ET) on Monday.

