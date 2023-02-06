AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am payout: Justin Rose cashes first win in four years
Justin Rose earned his 11th PGA Tour victory and ended a four-year winless drought on Monday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Rose and the rest of the players who made the cut on the Monterey Peninsula:
Finish
Player
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
Justin Rose
500.00
1,620,000.00
T2
Brendon Todd
245.00
801,000.00
T2
Brandon Wu
245.00
801,000.00
T4
Peter Malnati
115.00
378,750.00
T4
Denny McCarthy
115.00
378,750.00
T4
Keith Mitchell
115.00
378,750.00
T7
Joseph Bramlett
82.50
273,375.00
T7
Ryan Moore
82.50
273,375.00
T7
Taylor Pendrith
82.50
273,375.00
T7
Kevin Yu
82.50
273,375.00
T11
Beau Hossler
67.50
218,250.00
T11
Michael Kim
67.50
218,250.00
T13
Viktor Hovland
58.50
182,250.00
T13
Ben Martin
58.50
182,250.00
T15
Eric Cole
51.00
146,250.00
T15
Hank Lebioda
51.00
146,250.00
T15
Taylor Moore
51.00
146,250.00
T15
Seamus Power
51.00
146,250.00
T15
Scott Stallings
51.00
146,250.00
T20
Jonas Blixt
37.55
88,950.00
T20
Brent Grant
37.55
88,950.00
T20
Garrick Higgo
37.55
88,950.00
T20
Mark Hubbard
37.55
88,950.00
T20
Andrew Novak
37.55
88,950.00
T20
Robby Shelton
37.55
88,950.00
T20
Nick Taylor
37.55
88,950.00
T20
Martin Trainer
37.55
88,950.00
T20
Richy Werenski
37.55
88,950.00
T29
Sung Kang
26.50
58,950.00
T29
Kurt Kitayama
26.50
58,950.00
T29
Satoshi Kodaira
26.50
58,950.00
T29
Kyle Westmoreland
26.50
58,950.00
T29
Dylan Wu
26.50
58,950.00
T34
Harry Hall
21.00
49,050.00
T34
Kevin Kisner
21.00
49,050.00
T34
Sam Stevens
21.00
49,050.00
T37
Byeong Hun An
17.50
41,850.00
T37
Aaron Baddeley
17.50
41,850.00
T37
Thomas Detry
17.50
41,850.00
T37
Adam Schenk
17.50
41,850.00
T41
Dean Burmester
12.21
31,950.00
T41
Joel Dahmen
12.21
31,950.00
T41
Nick Hardy
12.21
31,950.00
T41
S.H. Kim
12.21
31,950.00
T41
Russell Knox
12.21
31,950.00
T41
Doc Redman
12.21
31,950.00
T41
Danny Willett
12.21
31,950.00
T48
Tyson Alexander
8.00
22,821.43
T48
MJ Daffue
8.00
22,821.43
T48
Harry Higgs
8.00
22,821.43
T48
Charley Hoffman
8.00
22,821.43
T48
Adam Long
8.00
22,821.43
T48
Augusto Núñez
8.00
22,821.43
T48
Tom Hoge
8.00
22,821.42
T55
Tano Goya
5.80
20,970.00
T55
Matthew NeSmith
5.80
20,970.00
T55
Greyson Sigg
5.80
20,970.00
T58
Ryan Armour
5.00
20,250.00
T58
Lanto Griffin
5.00
20,250.00
T58
Paul Haley II
5.00
20,250.00
T58
David Lingmerth
5.00
20,250.00
T58
Trevor Werbylo
5.00
20,250.00
T63
Jordan Spieth
4.30
19,620.00
T63
Kevin Streelman
4.30
19,620.00
T65
Fabián Gómez
3.60
18,990.00
T65
S.Y. Noh
3.60
18,990.00
T65
Sean O'Hair
3.60
18,990.00
T65
Alex Smalley
3.60
18,990.00
T65
Callum Tarren
3.60
18,990.00
T70
Greg Chalmers
2.85
18,180.00
T70
Cody Gribble
2.85
18,180.00
T70
Chad Ramey
2.85
18,180.00
T70
Brian Stuard
2.85
18,180.00
74
Geoff Ogilvy
2.60
17,730.00
75
Paul O'Hara
-
17,550.00