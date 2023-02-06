AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am payout: Justin Rose cashes first win in four years

Justin Rose earned his 11th PGA Tour victory and ended a four-year winless drought on Monday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Rose and the rest of the players who made the cut on the Monterey Peninsula:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Justin Rose

500.00

1,620,000.00

T2

Brendon Todd

245.00

801,000.00

T2

Brandon Wu

245.00

801,000.00

T4

Peter Malnati

115.00

378,750.00

T4

Denny McCarthy

115.00

378,750.00

T4

Keith Mitchell

115.00

378,750.00

T7

Joseph Bramlett

82.50

273,375.00

T7

Ryan Moore

82.50

273,375.00

T7

Taylor Pendrith

82.50

273,375.00

T7

Kevin Yu

82.50

273,375.00

T11

Beau Hossler

67.50

218,250.00

T11

Michael Kim

67.50

218,250.00

T13

Viktor Hovland

58.50

182,250.00

T13

Ben Martin

58.50

182,250.00

T15

Eric Cole

51.00

146,250.00

T15

Hank Lebioda

51.00

146,250.00

T15

Taylor Moore

51.00

146,250.00

T15

Seamus Power

51.00

146,250.00

T15

Scott Stallings

51.00

146,250.00

T20

Jonas Blixt

37.55

88,950.00

T20

Brent Grant

37.55

88,950.00

T20

Garrick Higgo

37.55

88,950.00

T20

Mark Hubbard

37.55

88,950.00

T20

Andrew Novak

37.55

88,950.00

T20

Robby Shelton

37.55

88,950.00

T20

Nick Taylor

37.55

88,950.00

T20

Martin Trainer

37.55

88,950.00

T20

Richy Werenski

37.55

88,950.00

T29

Sung Kang

26.50

58,950.00

T29

Kurt Kitayama

26.50

58,950.00

T29

Satoshi Kodaira

26.50

58,950.00

T29

Kyle Westmoreland

26.50

58,950.00

T29

Dylan Wu

26.50

58,950.00

T34

Harry Hall

21.00

49,050.00

T34

Kevin Kisner

21.00

49,050.00

T34

Sam Stevens

21.00

49,050.00

T37

Byeong Hun An

17.50

41,850.00

T37

Aaron Baddeley

17.50

41,850.00

T37

Thomas Detry

17.50

41,850.00

T37

Adam Schenk

17.50

41,850.00

T41

Dean Burmester

12.21

31,950.00

T41

Joel Dahmen

12.21

31,950.00

T41

Nick Hardy

12.21

31,950.00

T41

S.H. Kim

12.21

31,950.00

T41

Russell Knox

12.21

31,950.00

T41

Doc Redman

12.21

31,950.00

T41

Danny Willett

12.21

31,950.00

T48

Tyson Alexander

8.00

22,821.43

T48

MJ Daffue

8.00

22,821.43

T48

Harry Higgs

8.00

22,821.43

T48

Charley Hoffman

8.00

22,821.43

T48

Adam Long

8.00

22,821.43

T48

Augusto Núñez

8.00

22,821.43

T48

Tom Hoge

8.00

22,821.42

T55

Tano Goya

5.80

20,970.00

T55

Matthew NeSmith

5.80

20,970.00

T55

Greyson Sigg

5.80

20,970.00

T58

Ryan Armour

5.00

20,250.00

T58

Lanto Griffin

5.00

20,250.00

T58

Paul Haley II

5.00

20,250.00

T58

David Lingmerth

5.00

20,250.00

T58

Trevor Werbylo

5.00

20,250.00

T63

Jordan Spieth

4.30

19,620.00

T63

Kevin Streelman

4.30

19,620.00

T65

Fabián Gómez

3.60

18,990.00

T65

S.Y. Noh

3.60

18,990.00

T65

Sean O'Hair

3.60

18,990.00

T65

Alex Smalley

3.60

18,990.00

T65

Callum Tarren

3.60

18,990.00

T70

Greg Chalmers

2.85

18,180.00

T70

Cody Gribble

2.85

18,180.00

T70

Chad Ramey

2.85

18,180.00

T70

Brian Stuard

2.85

18,180.00

74

Geoff Ogilvy

2.60

17,730.00

75

Paul O'Hara

-

17,550.00

