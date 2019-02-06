AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Tee times, TV schedule, stats
The PGA Tour heads to the the Monterey Peninsula for one of the most events on the schedule. Here's all the key information you need for this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
How to watch:
Thursday, Rd. 1: Golf Channel, 3-6PM ET; (Live Stream)
Friday, Rd. Golf Channel, 2: 3-6PM ET; (Live Stream)
Saturday, Rd. 3: Golf Channel, 1-2:45PM ET; (Live Stream)
CBS, 3-6PM ET
Sunday, Rd. 4: Golf Channel, 1-2:34PM ET; (Live Stream)
CBS, 3-6PM ET
PGA Tour Live schedule (Click here to watch)
Thursday: 11AM-6PM
AM/PM: Tony Finau, Scott Piercy
AM/PM: Brandt Snedeker, Matthew Fitzpatrick
Friday: 11AM-6PM
AM/PM: Hunter Mahan, Jim Furyk (and Tony Romo)
AM/PM: Twitter fan poll
Saturday: 11AM-6PM
AM/PM: Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson
AM/PM: Phil Mickleson/Patrick Reed
Sunday: 10AM-6PM
TBD
Purse: $7,600,000 ($1,368,000 winner)
Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links (host course), Spyglass Hill Golf Course and the Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Defending champion: Ted Potter Jr. (-17) defeated Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, and Chez Reavie by three strokes for his second career PGA Tour win and his first since the 2012 Greenbrier Classic.
Notable tee times:
Monterey Peninsula Shore Course
11:11 a.m. off No. 1 – Dustin Johnson and Wayne Gretzky, Jordan Spieth and Jake Owen
11:22 a.m. off No. 1 – D.A. Points and Bill Murray, Pat Perez and Michael Lund
11:55 a.m. off No. 1 – Phil Mickelson and Scott Ozanus, Patrick Reed and Jimmy Dunne
12:17 p.m. off No. 1 – Jerry Kelly and Aaron Rodgers, Hosung Choi and Chris O’Donnell
11:22 a.m. off No. 10 – Jason Day and Jim Lentz, Mackenzie Hughes and Andrew Wilson
12:06 p.m. off No. 10 – Matt Kuchar and Geoff Yang, Davis Love III and Al Walker
Spyglass Hill
11:22 a.m. off No. 10 – Cody Gribble and Finley Ewing IV, Ted Potter Jr. and T. Scott Law
1:01 p.m. off No. 10 – Hunter Mahan and Tom Dundon, Jim Furyk and Tony Romo
Pebble Beach Golf Links
11:11 a.m. off No. 1 – Tony Finau and Shantanu Narayen, Scott Piercy and Jin Roy Ryu
12:06 p.m. off No. 1 – Brandt Snedeker and Aneel Bhusri, Matthew Fitzpatrick and George Still
1:01 p.m. off No. 1 – Graeme McDowell and Ed Brown, Paul Casey and Don Colleran
Miscellaneous notes:
This is the 78th playing of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Actor/singer Bing Crosby created both the tournament and its format. Sam Snead won the 18-hole weather-shortened inaugural event in 1937 by four strokes over George Von Elm with a round of 68 to earn $500.
Informally known as the “Crosby Clambake” for many years, Crosby’s name was part of the official tournament title until 1986 even though he passed away in October 1977. One year after his passing, Crosby was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1978.
The first three rounds will take place on all three courses, with the top 60 professionals and ties and the top 25 pro-am teams after 54 holes playing the final round at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
In the field this week are nine of the top 25 in the Official World Golf Ranking (highest ranked is No. 3 Dustin Johnson) ... seven Players champions ... 14 major champions ... 10 former winners of this event ... three of 11 winners on the PGA Tour this season.
Ted Potter Jr. is the defending champion. Six players have successfully defended their titles in this event: Sam Snead (1937-1938), Cary Middlecoff (1955-1956), Jack Nicklaus (1972-1973), Tom Watson (1977-1978), Mark O’Meara (1989-1990), and Dustin Johnson (2009-2010).
Tiger Woods, who is not in the field this week, earned his sixth straight win on the PGA Tour and would go on to repeat Jack Nicklaus’ 1972 feat of winning both the Pro-Am and U.S. Open at Pebble Beach in the same year when he won the national championship in June by a record 15 strokes.
Cold, rainy weather is expected to be a factor all week on the Monterey Peninsula. Since the tournament expanded to 72 holes in 1958, it has been reduced to 54 holes because of weather a total of six times: 1974 (Johnny Miller), 1981 (John Cook), 1986 (Fuzzy Zoeller), 1998 (Phil Mickelson), 1999 (Payne Stewart), and 2009 (Dustin Johnson).
Along with the first place check, the winner also receives 500 FedExCup points, an exemption on the PGA Tour through the 2020-2021 season and invitations to the 2019 Players, 2019 Masters, 2019 PGA Championship and 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions.
President Donald Trump has played this event seven times between 1993 and 2006 but never made the cut. In 1993, Trump made a hole-in-one on the 12th hole at Spyglass Hill with a 5-iron. Afterwards, he was quoted as saying “I just hope I don’t have to buy drinks for 25,000 people.”