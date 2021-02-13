AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Saturday tee times, TV information

Adam Woodard
·3 min read
The PGA Tour’s West Coast swing has moved from the Arizona desert back to the beautiful California coast for this week’s 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Fans are not allowed on the grounds this year on the Monterey Peninsula, and the event is only being held at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill, with Monterey Peninsula Country Club taking the week off.

Jordan Spieth leads at 12 under after the first two rounds, one shot clear of Daniel Berger (-11). Henrik Norlander is third at 10 under, followed by Patrick Cantlay, Tom Lewis and Paul Casey, who sit T-4 at 9 under.

Check out Saturday’s tee times for the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am below as well as the TV and streaming schedule for the entire week. All times listed are Eastern.

Pebble Beach tee times

Hole 1

Tee Time

Players

11:14 a.m.

Hank Lebioda, Sebastian Cappelen, Ben Taylor

11:25 a.m.

Bronson Burgoon, Mark Hubbard, Branden Grace

11:36 a.m.

Nick Taylor, Jim Furyk, Kyle Stanley

11:47 a.m.

Scott Stallings, Vaughn Taylor, Troy Merritt

11:58 a.m.

Max Homa, Francesco Molinari, Vincent Whaley

12:09 p.m.

John Senden, Cameron Tringale, Scott Brown

12:20 p.m.

Patton Kizzire, Jason Dufner, Matt Jones

12:31 p.m.

Akshay Bhatia, Jason Day, Will Gordon

12:42 p.m.

Cameron Percy, Nate Lashley, Tom Hoge

12:53 p.m.

Russell Knox, Brian Stuard, Maverick McNealy

1:04 p.m.

Patrick Cantlay, Tom Lewis, Paul Casey

1:15 p.m.

Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Henrik Norlander

Hole 10

Tee Time

Players

11:14 a.m.

Peter Uihlein, Kevin Streelman, Tim Wilkinson

11:25 a.m.

Brendan Steele, Pat Perez, Ryan Moore

11:36 a.m.

Matthew NeSmith, Charley Hoffman, Brian Harman

11:47 a.m.

Doug Ghim, Chez Reavie, Sung Kang

11:58 a.m.

Michael Thompson, Cameron Davis, Sam Burns

12:09 p.m.

Andrew Putnam, Brian Gay, Wes Roach

12:20 p.m.

Rob Oppenheim, Chris Kirk, Joel Dahmen

12:31 p.m.

C.T. Pan, Beau Hossler, Ryan Armour

12:42 p.m.

Will Zalatoris, Josh Teater, Scott Piercy

12:53 p.m.

Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Harrington

1:04 p.m.

Zack Sucher, Joseph Bramlett

TV, streaming, radio information

Saturday, Feb. 13

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.
CBS (Stream on CBS All Access): 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Experience, DirecTV: 3-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 14

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.
CBS (Stream on CBS All Access): 3-6:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Experience, DirecTV: 3-6:30 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 10:20 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.

