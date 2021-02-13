AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Saturday tee times, TV information
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The PGA Tour’s West Coast swing has moved from the Arizona desert back to the beautiful California coast for this week’s 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Fans are not allowed on the grounds this year on the Monterey Peninsula, and the event is only being held at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill, with Monterey Peninsula Country Club taking the week off.
Jordan Spieth leads at 12 under after the first two rounds, one shot clear of Daniel Berger (-11). Henrik Norlander is third at 10 under, followed by Patrick Cantlay, Tom Lewis and Paul Casey, who sit T-4 at 9 under.
Check out Saturday’s tee times for the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am below as well as the TV and streaming schedule for the entire week. All times listed are Eastern.
Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Leaderboard | Photos
Pebble Beach tee times
Hole 1
Tee Time
Players
11:14 a.m.
Hank Lebioda, Sebastian Cappelen, Ben Taylor
11:25 a.m.
Bronson Burgoon, Mark Hubbard, Branden Grace
11:36 a.m.
Nick Taylor, Jim Furyk, Kyle Stanley
11:47 a.m.
Scott Stallings, Vaughn Taylor, Troy Merritt
11:58 a.m.
Max Homa, Francesco Molinari, Vincent Whaley
12:09 p.m.
John Senden, Cameron Tringale, Scott Brown
12:20 p.m.
Patton Kizzire, Jason Dufner, Matt Jones
12:31 p.m.
Akshay Bhatia, Jason Day, Will Gordon
12:42 p.m.
Cameron Percy, Nate Lashley, Tom Hoge
12:53 p.m.
Russell Knox, Brian Stuard, Maverick McNealy
1:04 p.m.
Patrick Cantlay, Tom Lewis, Paul Casey
1:15 p.m.
Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Henrik Norlander
Hole 10
Tee Time
Players
11:14 a.m.
Peter Uihlein, Kevin Streelman, Tim Wilkinson
11:25 a.m.
Brendan Steele, Pat Perez, Ryan Moore
11:36 a.m.
Matthew NeSmith, Charley Hoffman, Brian Harman
11:47 a.m.
Doug Ghim, Chez Reavie, Sung Kang
11:58 a.m.
Michael Thompson, Cameron Davis, Sam Burns
12:09 p.m.
Andrew Putnam, Brian Gay, Wes Roach
12:20 p.m.
Rob Oppenheim, Chris Kirk, Joel Dahmen
12:31 p.m.
C.T. Pan, Beau Hossler, Ryan Armour
12:42 p.m.
Will Zalatoris, Josh Teater, Scott Piercy
12:53 p.m.
Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Harrington
1:04 p.m.
Zack Sucher, Joseph Bramlett
TV, streaming, radio information
Saturday, Feb. 13
TV
Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.
CBS (Stream on CBS All Access): 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Experience, DirecTV: 3-6 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 14
TV
Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.
CBS (Stream on CBS All Access): 3-6:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Experience, DirecTV: 3-6:30 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 10:20 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.
We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.