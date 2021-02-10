AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Thursday tee times
The PGA Tour’s West Coast swing moves from the desert back to the beautiful California coast for this week’s 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Fans won’t be allowed on the grounds this year on the Monterey Peninsula, but that’s not the only change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pro-am portion of the event has also been canceled for the year, and the event will be held only at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill, with Monterey Peninsula Country Club taking the week off this year.
Check out Thursday’s tee times for the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am below. All times listed are Eastern.
Pebble Beach
Hole 1
Tee Time
Players
11:30 a.m.
Rory Sabbatini, Cameron Tringale, Josh Teater
11:41 a.m.
Scott Brown, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Percy
11:52 a.m.
Jim Herman, Keith Mitchell, Russell Knox
12:03 p.m.
Nate Lashley, J.B. Holmes, Austin Cook
12:14 p.m.
Hunter Mahan, Ricky Barnes, Tom Hoge
12:25 p.m.
Chesson Hadley, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Tyler McCumber
12:36 p.m.
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Jim Knous, Andy Ogletree
12:47 p.m.
Sangmoon Bae, Jonathan Byrd, Henrik Norlander
12:58 p.m.
Brian Stuard, Kelly Kraft, Maverick McNealy
1:09 p.m.
Nick Taylor, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth
1:20 p.m.
Si Woo Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jason Day
1:31 p.m.
Kyle Stanley, Tom Lewis, Will Zalatoris
1:42 p.m.
Matt Gogel, Mark Anderson, Kevin Hall
Hole 10
Tee Time
Players
11:30 a.m.
Brian Harman, Matt Jones, John Senden
11:41 a.m.
David Duval, Mark Hubbard, Doug Ghim
11:52 a.m.
C.T. Pan, Grayson Murray, Kevin Stadler
12:03 p.m.
Michael Thompson, Tyler Duncan, D.A. Points
12:14 p.m.
Jhonattan Vegas, Roberto Castro, Beau Hossler
12:25 p.m.
Zack Sucher, Joseph Bramlett, Vincent Whaley
12:36 p.m.
Dominic Bozzelli, Michael Gligic, Akshay Bhatia
12:47 p.m.
Nick Watney, Harold Varner III, Bo Hoag
12:58 p.m.
Vaughn Taylor, Tim Wilkinson, Sam Ryder
1:09 p.m.
Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire, William McGirt
1:20 p.m.
Brice Garnett, Pat Perez, Jason Dufner
1:31 p.m.
Ryan Moore, Bill Haas, Seung-Yul Noh
1:42 p.m.
Brandon Hagy, Rhein Gibson, Min Woo Lee
Spyglass Hill
Hole 1
Tee Time
Players
11:30 a.m.
James Hahn, Charley Hoffman, Bo Van Pelt
11:41 a.m.
Ben Martin, Tom Lehman, J.J. Spaun
11:52 a.m.
Chez Reavie, Sung Kang, Jimmy Walker
12:03 p.m.
Scott Piercy, Ted Potter, Jr., Kevin Chappell
12:14 p.m.
Branden Grace, Patrick Rodgers, Cameron Davis
12:25 p.m.
Hank Lebioda, Rafael Campos, Chris Baker
12:36 p.m.
Ryan Brehm, Sebastian Cappelen, Ben Taylor
12:47 p.m.
Sean O’Hair, Denny McCarthy, Will Gordon
12:58 p.m.
Aaron Baddeley, K.J. Choi, Seamus Power
1:09 p.m.
Brian Gay, Martin Trainer, Luke Donald
1:20 p.m.
Daniel Berger, Ryan Armour, Jim Furyk
1:31 p.m.
Rod Pampling, D.J. Trahan, Kramer Hickok
1:42 p.m.
Chase Seiffert, Michael Gellerman, Kenny Pigman
Hole 10
Tee Time
Players
11:30 a.m.
Bronson Burgoon, Adam Schenk, Matthew NeSmith
11:41 a.m.
Chris Kirk, Johnson Wagner, David Hearn
11:52 a.m.
Shawn Stefani, Alex Noren, Harry Higgs
12:03 p.m.
Max Homa, Paul Casey, Phil Mickelson
12:14 p.m.
Stewart Cink, Francesco Molinari, Brandt Snedeker
12:25 p.m.
Peter Malnati, Scott Harrington, Kristoffer Ventura
12:36 p.m.
Roger Sloan, Nelson Ledesma, Kamaiu Johnson
12:47 p.m.
Peter Uihlein, Sam Burns, Ryan Blaum
12:58 p.m.
Matt Every, Kevin Streelman, Scott Stallings
1:09 p.m.
Andrew Putnam, Troy Merritt, Brendan Steele
1:20 p.m.
Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Satoshi Kodaira
1:31 p.m.
Fabián Gómez, John Daly, Xinjun Zhang
1:42 p.m.
Wes Roach, Rob Oppenheim, Davis Riley