AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Thursday tee times

Adam Woodard
3 min read
The PGA Tour’s West Coast swing moves from the desert back to the beautiful California coast for this week’s 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Fans won’t be allowed on the grounds this year on the Monterey Peninsula, but that’s not the only change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pro-am portion of the event has also been canceled for the year, and the event will be held only at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill, with Monterey Peninsula Country Club taking the week off this year.

Check out Thursday’s tee times for the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am below. All times listed are Eastern.

Pebble Beach

Hole 1

Tee Time

Players

11:30 a.m.

Rory Sabbatini, Cameron Tringale, Josh Teater

11:41 a.m.

Scott Brown, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Percy

11:52 a.m.

Jim Herman, Keith Mitchell, Russell Knox

12:03 p.m.

Nate Lashley, J.B. Holmes, Austin Cook

12:14 p.m.

Hunter Mahan, Ricky Barnes, Tom Hoge

12:25 p.m.

Chesson Hadley, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Tyler McCumber

12:36 p.m.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Jim Knous, Andy Ogletree

12:47 p.m.

Sangmoon Bae, Jonathan Byrd, Henrik Norlander

12:58 p.m.

Brian Stuard, Kelly Kraft, Maverick McNealy

1:09 p.m.

Nick Taylor, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

1:20 p.m.

Si Woo Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jason Day

1:31 p.m.

Kyle Stanley, Tom Lewis, Will Zalatoris

1:42 p.m.

Matt Gogel, Mark Anderson, Kevin Hall

Hole 10

Tee Time

Players

11:30 a.m.

Brian Harman, Matt Jones, John Senden

11:41 a.m.

David Duval, Mark Hubbard, Doug Ghim

11:52 a.m.

C.T. Pan, Grayson Murray, Kevin Stadler

12:03 p.m.

Michael Thompson, Tyler Duncan, D.A. Points

12:14 p.m.

Jhonattan Vegas, Roberto Castro, Beau Hossler

12:25 p.m.

Zack Sucher, Joseph Bramlett, Vincent Whaley

12:36 p.m.

Dominic Bozzelli, Michael Gligic, Akshay Bhatia

12:47 p.m.

Nick Watney, Harold Varner III, Bo Hoag

12:58 p.m.

Vaughn Taylor, Tim Wilkinson, Sam Ryder

1:09 p.m.

Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire, William McGirt

1:20 p.m.

Brice Garnett, Pat Perez, Jason Dufner

1:31 p.m.

Ryan Moore, Bill Haas, Seung-Yul Noh

1:42 p.m.

Brandon Hagy, Rhein Gibson, Min Woo Lee

Spyglass Hill

Hole 1

Tee Time

Players

11:30 a.m.

James Hahn, Charley Hoffman, Bo Van Pelt

11:41 a.m.

Ben Martin, Tom Lehman, J.J. Spaun

11:52 a.m.

Chez Reavie, Sung Kang, Jimmy Walker

12:03 p.m.

Scott Piercy, Ted Potter, Jr., Kevin Chappell

12:14 p.m.

Branden Grace, Patrick Rodgers, Cameron Davis

12:25 p.m.

Hank Lebioda, Rafael Campos, Chris Baker

12:36 p.m.

Ryan Brehm, Sebastian Cappelen, Ben Taylor

12:47 p.m.

Sean O’Hair, Denny McCarthy, Will Gordon

12:58 p.m.

Aaron Baddeley, K.J. Choi, Seamus Power

1:09 p.m.

Brian Gay, Martin Trainer, Luke Donald

1:20 p.m.

Daniel Berger, Ryan Armour, Jim Furyk

1:31 p.m.

Rod Pampling, D.J. Trahan, Kramer Hickok

1:42 p.m.

Chase Seiffert, Michael Gellerman, Kenny Pigman

Hole 10

Tee Time

Players

11:30 a.m.

Bronson Burgoon, Adam Schenk, Matthew NeSmith

11:41 a.m.

Chris Kirk, Johnson Wagner, David Hearn

11:52 a.m.

Shawn Stefani, Alex Noren, Harry Higgs

12:03 p.m.

Max Homa, Paul Casey, Phil Mickelson

12:14 p.m.

Stewart Cink, Francesco Molinari, Brandt Snedeker

12:25 p.m.

Peter Malnati, Scott Harrington, Kristoffer Ventura

12:36 p.m.

Roger Sloan, Nelson Ledesma, Kamaiu Johnson

12:47 p.m.

Peter Uihlein, Sam Burns, Ryan Blaum

12:58 p.m.

Matt Every, Kevin Streelman, Scott Stallings

1:09 p.m.

Andrew Putnam, Troy Merritt, Brendan Steele

1:20 p.m.

Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Satoshi Kodaira

1:31 p.m.

Fabián Gómez, John Daly, Xinjun Zhang

1:42 p.m.

Wes Roach, Rob Oppenheim, Davis Riley

