AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Sunday tee times, TV information

The stage is set for a Sunday showdown at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Jordan Spieth couldn’t get it done last week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but with his old form seemingly back, can he finish the job Sunday?

In a late-afternoon fireworks display, Spieth holed out for eagle at the par-4 16th on Saturday and with a 1-under 71, reached 13 under for a two-shot lead on five players.

Check out Sunday’s tee times for the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am below as well as the TV and streaming schedule for the final round. All times listed are Eastern.

Pebble Beach tee times

Hole 1

Tee time Players 11:39 a.m. Hank Lebioda, Brendan Steele, Nick Taylor 11:50 a.m. Sam Burns, John Senden, Brian Gay 12:01 p.m. Brian Harman, Vaughn Taylor, Troy Merritt 12:12 p.m. Ryan Moore, Jim Furyk, Matthew NeSmith 12:23 p.m. Cameron Davis, Beau Hossler, Cameron Percy 12:34 p.m. Tom Lewis, Tim Wilkinson, Scott Stallings 12:45 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Jason Dufner, Akshay Bhatia 12:56 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Cameron Tringale, Henrik Norlander 1:07 p.m. Paul Casey, Max Homa, Will Gordon 1:18 p.m. Jason Day, Brian Stuard, Maverick McNealy 1:29 p.m. Russell Knox, Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger 1:40 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Nate Lashley, Tom Hoge

Hole 10

Tee time Players 11:39 a.m. Dough Ghim, Chez Reavie, Vincent Whaley 11:50 a.m. Michael Thompson, Matt Jones, Chris Kirk 12:01 p.m. Scott Piercy, Sebastian Cappelen, Mark Hubbard 12:12 p.m. Branden Grace, Pat Perez, Kyle Stanley 12:23 p.m. Scott Brown, Josh Teater, Peter Uihlein 12:34 p.m. Rob Oppenheim, Ben Taylor, Bronson Burgoon 12:45 p.m. Francesco Molinari, Patton Kizzire, Wes Roach 12:56 p.m. C.T. Pan, Sung Kang, Joel Dahmen 1:07 p.m. Ryan Armour, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Putnam 1:18 p.m. Will Zalatoris, Scott Harrington 1:29 p.m. Zack Sucher, Joseph Bramlett

TV, streaming, radio information

Sunday, Feb. 14

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.

CBS (Stream on CBS All Access): 3-6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Experience, DirecTV: 3-6:30 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 10:20 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.

