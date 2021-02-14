AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Sunday tee times, TV information
The stage is set for a Sunday showdown at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Jordan Spieth couldn’t get it done last week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but with his old form seemingly back, can he finish the job Sunday?
In a late-afternoon fireworks display, Spieth holed out for eagle at the par-4 16th on Saturday and with a 1-under 71, reached 13 under for a two-shot lead on five players.
Check out Sunday’s tee times for the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am below as well as the TV and streaming schedule for the final round. All times listed are Eastern.
Pebble Beach tee times
Hole 1
Tee time
Players
11:39 a.m.
Hank Lebioda, Brendan Steele, Nick Taylor
11:50 a.m.
Sam Burns, John Senden, Brian Gay
12:01 p.m.
Brian Harman, Vaughn Taylor, Troy Merritt
12:12 p.m.
Ryan Moore, Jim Furyk, Matthew NeSmith
12:23 p.m.
Cameron Davis, Beau Hossler, Cameron Percy
12:34 p.m.
Tom Lewis, Tim Wilkinson, Scott Stallings
12:45 p.m.
Charley Hoffman, Jason Dufner, Akshay Bhatia
12:56 p.m.
Kevin Streelman, Cameron Tringale, Henrik Norlander
1:07 p.m.
Paul Casey, Max Homa, Will Gordon
1:18 p.m.
Jason Day, Brian Stuard, Maverick McNealy
1:29 p.m.
Russell Knox, Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger
1:40 p.m.
Jordan Spieth, Nate Lashley, Tom Hoge
Hole 10
Tee time
Players
11:39 a.m.
Dough Ghim, Chez Reavie, Vincent Whaley
11:50 a.m.
Michael Thompson, Matt Jones, Chris Kirk
12:01 p.m.
Scott Piercy, Sebastian Cappelen, Mark Hubbard
12:12 p.m.
Branden Grace, Pat Perez, Kyle Stanley
12:23 p.m.
Scott Brown, Josh Teater, Peter Uihlein
12:34 p.m.
Rob Oppenheim, Ben Taylor, Bronson Burgoon
12:45 p.m.
Francesco Molinari, Patton Kizzire, Wes Roach
12:56 p.m.
C.T. Pan, Sung Kang, Joel Dahmen
1:07 p.m.
Ryan Armour, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Putnam
1:18 p.m.
Will Zalatoris, Scott Harrington
1:29 p.m.
Zack Sucher, Joseph Bramlett
TV, streaming, radio information
Sunday, Feb. 14
TV
Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.
CBS (Stream on CBS All Access): 3-6:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Experience, DirecTV: 3-6:30 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 10:20 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.
