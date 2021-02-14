AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Sunday tee times, TV information

Julie Williams
·3 min read
The stage is set for a Sunday showdown at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Jordan Spieth couldn’t get it done last week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but with his old form seemingly back, can he finish the job Sunday?

In a late-afternoon fireworks display, Spieth holed out for eagle at the par-4 16th on Saturday and with a 1-under 71, reached 13 under for a two-shot lead on five players.

Check out Sunday’s tee times for the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am below as well as the TV and streaming schedule for the final round. All times listed are Eastern.

Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Leaderboard | Photos

Pebble Beach tee times

Hole 1

Tee time

Players

11:39 a.m.

Hank Lebioda, Brendan Steele, Nick Taylor

11:50 a.m.

Sam Burns, John Senden, Brian Gay

12:01 p.m.

Brian Harman, Vaughn Taylor, Troy Merritt

12:12 p.m.

Ryan Moore, Jim Furyk, Matthew NeSmith

12:23 p.m.

Cameron Davis, Beau Hossler, Cameron Percy

12:34 p.m.

Tom Lewis, Tim Wilkinson, Scott Stallings

12:45 p.m.

Charley Hoffman, Jason Dufner, Akshay Bhatia

12:56 p.m.

Kevin Streelman, Cameron Tringale, Henrik Norlander

1:07 p.m.

Paul Casey, Max Homa, Will Gordon

1:18 p.m.

Jason Day, Brian Stuard, Maverick McNealy

1:29 p.m.

Russell Knox, Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger

1:40 p.m.

Jordan Spieth, Nate Lashley, Tom Hoge

Hole 10

Tee time

Players

11:39 a.m.

Dough Ghim, Chez Reavie, Vincent Whaley

11:50 a.m.

Michael Thompson, Matt Jones, Chris Kirk

12:01 p.m.

Scott Piercy, Sebastian Cappelen, Mark Hubbard

12:12 p.m.

Branden Grace, Pat Perez, Kyle Stanley

12:23 p.m.

Scott Brown, Josh Teater, Peter Uihlein

12:34 p.m.

Rob Oppenheim, Ben Taylor, Bronson Burgoon

12:45 p.m.

Francesco Molinari, Patton Kizzire, Wes Roach

12:56 p.m.

C.T. Pan, Sung Kang, Joel Dahmen

1:07 p.m.

Ryan Armour, Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Putnam

1:18 p.m.

Will Zalatoris, Scott Harrington

1:29 p.m.

Zack Sucher, Joseph Bramlett

TV, streaming, radio information

Sunday, Feb. 14

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.
CBS (Stream on CBS All Access): 3-6:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Experience, DirecTV: 3-6:30 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 10:20 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.

