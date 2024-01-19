T.O. believes Cowboys won't win ‘any time soon' unless changes are made originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Dallas Cowboys, as currently constructed, won't sniff another Super Bowl championship in Terrell Owens' opinion.

Having played for both the 49ers and Cowboys, the Hall of Fame wide receiver knows a thing or two about both historic franchises.

Owens joined 95.7 The Game's Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky Friday on "The Morning Roast" and discussed Dallas' first-round playoff exit after a 48-32 loss to the NFC's No. 7-seeded Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round and believes his former team must undergo drastic organizational changes in order to compete for another championship.

"With the Cowboys, honestly, I kind of expected that and that's just me being honest," Owens told Hill and Shasky. "I kind of take myself out of being a fan, I try and take myself out of the biases. But that organization is just not really run well. I think in order for that team to really win there's going to have to be some front-office, some hierarchy-type changes, probably starting with the owner and maybe the GM. That's just me.

"They're not going to win any time soon."

The Cowboys, for the third consecutive year, finished the regular season with a 12-5 record before losing in the wild-card or divisional playoff round.

Dallas' roster is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, but according to Owens, the franchise currently is being held back by team owner and general manager Jerry Jones, who once signed Owens to a three-year, $25 million free-agent contract in 2006.

While Jones, 81, doesn't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon, the Cowboys, in Owens' opinion, should expect more early playoff exits for the foreseeable future.

