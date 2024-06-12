T-Mobile store offering free tickets for Myrtle Beach Pelicans games

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach T-Mobile store is offering up to four free tickets for Myrtle Beach Pelicans games as supplies last.

Beginning Saturday, fans can visit the 358 Seaboard Street location for up to four tickets during the season while supplies last.

T-Mobile is the official wireless partner of Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball and Little League Baseball and Softball.

The Pelicans, single-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, are currently in third place in the Carolina League South division with a 26-31 record.

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

