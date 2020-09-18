Matthew Stafford: We Can’t Just Stick to Football

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is congratulated by middle linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Thusday, September 13, 2020 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Listen, I love the game of football.

I love it.

But there are some things that are way more important than football right now.

Yes, this NFL season just kicked off, and nobody is more excited about that than me. But we can’t just move on from the issue of racial injustice and use sports as a distraction.

We can’t just stick to football. Not as a team. Not as an organization. And we shouldn’t as a country.

My proudest day as a Detroit Lion was the afternoon that we came together as a team and decided that we were going to cancel our practice in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting. We had some extremely difficult conversations. We shared stories. We debated. We cried. We were vulnerable. We were uncomfortable. We were angry. We were everything.

But we went through it all as a team.

As most everyone knows, I haven’t exactly embraced social media over the years. It’s just not me. But I feel like it’s right to take the time to say what’s on my heart as we begin this new season together as a team. And what’s on my heart is that we all need to come together as a country and admit what we know is real. Deep down inside, no matter what political party we support, or what we do for a living, we know what’s real.

Police brutality, white privilege, racism — it’s all real.

It’s time we stop pretending, or defending, or just closing our eyes to what’s right in front of us. We have to listen, and we have to keep having these hard conversations.







And it’s not like this is just our history. This is right now.

These are not political problems. These are human problems. It should not be seen as a political statement to discuss this stuff honestly. And I’m sure there are people out there who simply don’t want to hear it. But let me just tell you a quick story.

Shortly after George Floyd was killed, I was down in Atlanta doing my off-season workouts. It was obviously complicated because of COVID, so I had arranged to use a field where I could do some work with my receivers. The first one who could make it to Atlanta was Danny Amendola.

Danny and I spent four days working out together. No problems at all. It was great. A week later, I went to do the same thing, at the same field, with four of my black teammates. We were just starting to dump all the footballs out on the field and some of the guys were still stretching when a gentleman came out and told us that we were trespassing — and to leave immediately.

We didn’t even have our cleats on yet. I remember I was standing there in my socks, just kind of stunned and confused, like, What?

But he didn’t even want to listen.

We were still gathering up the footballs and trying to figure out another spot where we might be able to go when the gentleman pulled out his cellphone.

He said, “I’m calling the police.”

After everything that we’ve witnessed over the last few months, and how situations can escalate for no reason at all … and here the police are being called.

We were there for maybe 10 minutes total. Nobody said a bad word to him. And he still called the police and told them that we were being “uncooperative” and “not leaving the property.”

