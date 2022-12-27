T Jack Conklin on signing extension before free agency: ‘This is home for us’

Just before Saturday’s loss against the New Orleans Saints, the Cleveland Browns and right tackle Jack Conklin agreed to a four-year extension. Conklin will net about $15 million per season, and received $31 million in guaranteed money. This buys Conklin at least two more seasons in Cleveland.

Asked about it today, Conklin had this to say:

“Really, this is home for us. This is where we want to raise our kids. When it came down to it, we didn’t really want to have to go to free agency and take the chance of having to move. I love this organization, this town and the fans. My family feels at home here. This really, exactly like you said, is where we want to make our home forever, and I am happy I get to be here for the next four years and keep on playing for the Browns.”

Conklin certainly could have netted more money if he hit the open market, signing just the 20th-highest-paid tackle deal in the NFL. That number will certainly go up as well, as the market is going to get reset by those cashing in this offseason.

This speaks highly of Conklin and how he feels about this organization and the city.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire