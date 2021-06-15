It looks like Ha Ha Clinton-Dix won’t be the only tryout player at Panthers minicamp this week.

Per Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, running back T.J. Yeldon and kicker Zane Gonzalez are also attending Carolina’s mandatory minicamp on a tryout basis.

A second-round pick in the 2015 draft, Yeldon spent the last two seasons playing sparingly for Buffalo. He appeared in three regular-season games in 2020, recording 70 yards rushing and a 22-yard touchdown catch. He also had five carries for 19 yards and four catches for 41 yards in the postseason.

Yeldon spent his first four seasons for Buffalo and has 2,005 career yards rushing with six touchdowns. He also has 185 receptions for 1,448 yards with seven TDs. Yeldon could slot in as a veteran backup to running back Christian McCaffrey.

Gonzalez was released in March after three seasons with the Cardinals. In 12 games last year, he was 16-of-22 on field goals, missing five from 40-49 yards and one of 50-plus. He also missed one of his 39 extra points and sent 55.4 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks. Panthers kicker Joey Slye finished 29-of-36 in field goals last season and missed three of his 36 extra points.

T.J. Yeldon, Zane Gonzalez trying out with Panthers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk