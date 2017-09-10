T. J. Yeldon injury update: Jaguars RB questionable vs. Texans

Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports

Yeldon practiced on Thursday and Friday but remains questionable for the Jaguars opener against the Texans. We break down the fantasy implications.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 1 game against the Houston Texans. Yeldon has been battling a hamstring injury since August making him a game-time decision on Sunday.

Yeldon has had a tough offseason with the Jags drafting Leonard Fourtnette fourth overall to bolster their running game. Yeldon’s yards-per-carry dropped from 4.1 in 2015 to 3.6 in 2016 while free agent signing Chris Ivory dealt with injuries last season, which most likely prompted the Jags to take the LSU superstar that high.

The Alabama product did improve as a receiving threat out of the backfield, going from 36 catches in 2015 to 50 receptions in 2016. That is where I see Yeldon making his impact on the Jags offseason in 2017. He will spell Fournette when he’s going through rookie ups and downs while remaining the team’s primary third down/receiving back.

Fantasy Impact: Yeldon right now sits third on the depth chart behind Leonard Fournette and Chris Ivory. Being third string in addition to battling a hamstring injury for multiple weeks does not sound like promising fantasy value. Unless you are desperate for a running back in a 12 or larger league I would steer clear of Yeldon until he is healthy and his role is more established in the Jaguars offense.