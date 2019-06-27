T.J. Yeldon expects “heated competition” between Bills running backs

Running back LeSean McCoy said this month that he expects to play the “same role” in the Bills backfield that he has in past seasons, but some of the team’s roster moves suggest they’d be open to a different arrangement.

McCoy has been the clear No. 1 back in Buffalo, but had a rough 2018 season before the Bills moved to acquire Frank Gore, T.J. Yeldon and Devin Singletary this offseason. Yeldon said that the team pitched him on the idea of a robust fight for playing time before he signed on as a free agent.

“That’s a blessing,” Yeldon said, via the Buffalo News. “Coming in my first couple years, I didn’t have vets like that. Being here in this situation, I can learn a lot from those guys. It’s a lot for me to take with me in my future years. It’s going to be a heated competition. That’s one thing they told me coming in. There’s going to be competition regardless.”

Yeldon’s chances of playing time might be better with teams that don’t have backs with the track record of McCoy and Gore, but he said that the presence of running backs coach Kelly Skipper was another plus after they worked together in Jacksonville. The fact that Yeldon remained on the market a month after free agency opened could have also played a role in his ultimate decision to cast his lot with the Bills.