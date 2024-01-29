T.J. Yates will be the Falcons quarterbacks coach

It's unclear who the quarterback will be in Atlanta this season, but we know who their position coach will be.

James Palmer of NFL Media reports that former NFL quarterback T.J. Yates will be handling that role on Raheem Morris' staff. Former Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson will be the team's offensive coordinator.

Yates played for the Texans, Falcons, Dolphins, and Bills before moving into coaching with the Texans in 2019. He joined the Falcons as a passing game specialist in 2021 and has been the team's wide receivers coach for the last two seasons.

Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke both spent time as the Falcons' starting quarterback this season, but neither one played well enough to get the Falcons into the playoffs. That's why Morris replaced Arthur Smith as the head coach and the hope is that the new look will bear more fruit.