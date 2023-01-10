T.J. Watt's top plays 2022 season
Watch Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt's top plays during the NFL 2022 season.
Watch Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt's top plays during the NFL 2022 season.
Jerry Jones says the Cowboys' upcoming playoff run won't impact Mike McCarthy's job security, which could influence the Sean Payton sweepstakes:
The team has brought receipts.
Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew said on Tuesday they plan to evaluate the entire quarterback landscape this offseason, including possible veterans options and Sam Howell.
Chris Ballard said on Tuesday he would do "whatever it takes" to get a top quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft.
There's no doubt the Indianapolis Colts will select a quarterback in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Right?
ESPNs Ryan Clark called out Aaron Rodgers after the Packers season came to close at Lambeau Field for the third straight season.
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was trying to motivate his team with a new shirt for next season, but the internet believes Saleh missed a couple of letters.
Ohio State finished in the top-five of the Associated Press poll for a fifth time in six seasons.
The Steelers committed highway robbery when they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears before the NFL trade deadline. Pittsburgh got Chicago’s second-round pick in the deal, and that proves to be the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The Bears have the first pick in every round of the draft, and [more]
The Colts are officially in the market for a starting quarterback again. Here's a look at their options, from veterans to potential draft picks.
Douglas made one of multiple baffling, unforced errors by the Packers on Sunday.
Here is a running list of the NFL head coaches who were fired after the 2022 regular season, beginning with Kliff Kingsbury and Lovie Smith.
Players are expected to eat, sleep and breathe football on their path to the Super Bowl, but that won't be a problem for 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he won’t hold the Packers hostage. Regardless, he currently holds all the cards. Under the contract Rodgers received in March 2022, his compensation for 2023 shoots to nearly $60 million. And it’s fully guaranteed. If Rodgers wants to stay, he’s staying. If they’d cut him (they won’t), they’d owe him the [more]
One scenario has the Colts trading up with the Bears, and Chicago acquiring the No. 4 pick and additional first- and second-round picks.
The last time the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft was traded was 2016 when the Rams moved up to draft Jared Goff.
Michael Bidwill said he would seek the input of players in the Cardinals' search for a new coach, including QB Kyler Murray. It did not go over well.
After another magnificent game, George Kittle explained his unreal chemistry with 49ers rookie Brock Purdy.
Davante Adams had 1,290 receiving yards and 12 yards with Carr as his quarterback.
Even if Bill Belichick's future in New England is safe, the head coach may have to have a hard conversation with team owner Robert Kraft this week. Greg Bedard joined "Boston Sports Tonight" on Monday to discuss the coach's future.