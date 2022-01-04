T.J. Watt wrecks Baker Mayfield, Browns for 4 sacks.

Barry Werner
·2 min read
In this article:
T.J. Watt spent more time in the Cleveland Browns’ backfield Monday night than Nick Chubb and D’Ernest Johnson.

The Steelers’ elite pass rusher picked up four sacks as Pittsburgh disrupted its AFC North rivals to the tune of nine sacks.

Watt was unstoppable. In addition to the sacks, he was credited with 5 solo tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and 2 passes defensed. Just another night’s work.

