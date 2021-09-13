T.J. Watt on win over Bills: 'I'm really happy with the way we played'

The Guardian

The quarterback’s rift with Green Bay has been well documented. And he’s enough of an oddball to spark wild stories Aaron Rodgers had one of the worst games of his career on Sunday. Photograph: Tommy Gilligan/USA Today Sports The most important thing about the first game of the NFL season is to never read too much into it. This is particularly true this year, after the league added an extra game to the schedule. There’s no guarantee that anything, barring a major injury, that happens on a Sunday