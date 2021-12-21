T.J. Watt, two others lead Pittsburgh Steelers in Pro Bowl votes

Pro Bowl voting ended, and the results are in! Leading the way to represent the Pittsburgh Steelers at outside linebacker is none other than T.J. Watt, with 237,047 votes. Watt led voting at the position from poll open to close.

For some reason, return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud (98,525 votes) was first in the AFC and second in NFL fan voting. Even more strange is punter Pressley Harvin (93,676 votes) also finished first in the AFC in voting and second overall in the NFL.

According to Steelers.com, there was a late surge in fan votes for defensive tackle Cam Heyward who finished third overall. Minkah Fitzpatrick finished seventh overall at free safety.

Najee Harris, who finished third, is the only player who finished in the Top 10 in fan votes at his position.

Kicker Chris Boswell finished third, long snapper Christian Kuntz finished fifth, and special teams player Miles Killebrew finished seventh.

The Pro Bowl team will be revealed tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Las Vegas is hosting the event this year at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 6.

