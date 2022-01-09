T.J. Watt ties Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record

It was a record that stood alone for 20 years courtesy of New York Giants legend Michael Strahan. But now, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt joins the picture.

In Week 18, Watt tied Strahan’s record of 22.5 sacks in a single season.

TJ Watt has tied Michael Strahan’s 2001 sack record of 22.5 sacks pic.twitter.com/VysiJuNP1l — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) January 9, 2022

Heading into the Week 18 game, Watt was sitting at 21.5 sacks, which meant he needed one to tie the record and 1.5 to break it. He fell just short or standing alone.

Strahan set the single-season sack record back in Week 17 of the 2001 season in controversial fashion.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre — who was also close friends with Strahan — seemed to take a dive for No. 92. That all happened with Mark Gastineau, the previous record holder, looking on.

With Watt tying Strahan’s record, it’ll be interesting to see how long that dual record lasts now that the NFL plays 17 regular season games.

