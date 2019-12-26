T.J. Watt is the Steelers’ MVP

Last year’s MVP debacle ultimately did not inspire change in Pittsburgh.

Once again, the Steelers have announced their team MVP with one game left in the regular season. This time, the winner is linebacker T.J. Watt.

Watt definitely deserves the recognition. He has become a central figure on a rejuvenated defense, with 14.0 sacks. And the news that Watt has won the award surely won’t spark an in-practice tantrum followed up a Week 17 walkout.

Last year, the disclosure of receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster as team MVP sparked such a reaction from Antonio Brown, unleashing a chain of events (reportedly starting with Brown throwing a football at quarterback Ben Roethlisberger) that culminated in Brown being traded to the Raiders.

While Brown’s days may have been numbered away in Pittsburgh, the mess easily could have been avoided (or at least delayed) if the Steelers had waited to announce the team MVP until after their season ends. There’s no reason to announce the award now; there are plenty of reasons to wait.