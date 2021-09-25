T.J. Watt ruled out for Sunday

Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt expressed some hope that he could play on Sunday against the Bengals, but it turns out he won’t be able to.

The Steelers announced this morning that Watt has been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game. He’ll watch from the sideline in Pittsburgh.

After refusing to participate in training camp practices and the preseason until he got a new contract, Watt signed the deal he was looking for and played well in Week One. But he suffered a groin injury in Week Two and now has to miss Week Three as well.

That’s bad news for the Steelers but good news for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who won’t have one of the league’s best pass rushers chasing him on Sunday.

