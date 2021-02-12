T.J. Watt rocks Twitter with social media post about brother J.J.
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ star linebacker T.J. Watt delivered the perfect tweet upon news his older brother, J.J., was being released by the Houston Texans on Friday.
T.J. thinks a reunion with J.J. would have, um, sacks appeal.
https://t.co/HacHLcXJI6 pic.twitter.com/6ACIM6YYOZ
— TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) February 12, 2021
T.J. Watt led the NFL with 15 sacks in 2020. He has 49.5 in his four seasons as a Steeler.
Brother J.J., meanwhile, has 101 sacks in 10 seasons. He led the NFL twice in the category (2012, 20.5; 2015 17.5).
A third Watt brother, Derek, completed his first season with Pittsburgh in 2020.