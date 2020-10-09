The Steelers added outside linebacker T.J. Watt to the injury report with a knee injury yesterday, but he’s apparently much better today.

Via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, Watt said he was ready to go for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

He practiced today, and said he was “flying around,” which is certainly a good sign.

Watt has 3.5 sacks, an interception, and two pass breakups in three games, which was enough to earn him the AFC defensive player of the month for September.

T.J. Watt returns to practice, says he’s good for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk