T.J. Watt reflects on his career: "For me, it is all about no playoff wins"

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt will turn 30 this season, and he's reflecting on what he has accomplished — and more importantly on one thing he hasn't accomplished: Winning a playoff game.

The Steelers have made the playoffs four times in Watt's career and have lost their first playoff game all four times. Watt told TheAthletic.com that's what drives him.

“For me, it is all about no playoff wins,” Watt said. “I am trying to do anything I can do. We have so much turnover year to year and so many new guys that it is trying to learn as much as possible coming from guys from other organizations that have done it and won championships since being in the league. I am going to do whatever is possible to win. It is about not taking any day for granted, and when it comes down to executing and working, putting everything aside and getting it done.”

Watt's older brother J.J. Watt was 33 when he retired at the end of the 2022 season. T.J. Watt says he's not sure if he'll play until he's 33.

“I don’t know if I want to play forever, but who knows? It is too hard to say,” Watt said. “J.J. always said he didn’t want to play super long, then things happened and he ended up playing longer. I won’t know until that moment comes. I feel great right now, so I am kind of just living in the moment.”

What Watt knows for sure is he doesn't want to retire without ever winning a playoff game.