T.J. Watt participates in second day of Steelers’ OTAs

Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt was on the field Wednesday, participating in the second day of the team’s organized team activities.

Photos and videos from practice showed Watt working with teammates.

He was not present Tuesday for Day 1 of the voluntary work, Chris Adamski of triblive.com reports.

This week is the first week of OTAs, the practice-like portion of the NFL’s spring workout calendar. The only mandatory practices is the three minicamp practices, which the Steelers will conduct June 6-8.

Watt has done some training on his own, away from the team, in the past. He did not participate in any of the team’s offseason workouts in 2021 while trying to work out a contract extension and still had 22.5 sacks and won defensive player of the year.

