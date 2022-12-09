Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt popped up on the injury report again this week with a rib injury. But he doesn’t intend for it to keep him out of Sunday’s matchup with the Ravens.

Via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Watt told reporters on Friday that his injury is a week-to-week thing. But he felt decent during Friday’s practice and was able to do a good amount of work during the session.

“It’s just been one thing after another this year, but I don’t want to miss any more games,” Watt said, via Mike DeFabo of TheAthletic.com.

Watt was sidelined for most of the season with a pectoral injury, suffering it in Week One and returning in Week 10. He also had to deal with a knee issue while he was out, undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery.

The 2021 AP Defensive Player of the Year, Watt has 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, four passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a pair of interceptions in five games this season.

The Steelers’ full injury report with injury designations for their Week 14 matchup with the Ravens will be released later on Friday.

T.J. Watt: It’s been one thing after another this year, but I don’t want to miss any more games originally appeared on Pro Football Talk