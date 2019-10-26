T.J. Watt is off Steelers’ injury report, expected to play Monday

The Steelers didn’t rule any players out for Monday night’s game against Miami.

They do list linebacker Mark Barron (hamstring), linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III (back) and running back Jaylen Samuels (knee) as questionable.

Gilbert was added to the injury report Saturday with a limited practice.

Samuels and Barron were full participants Saturday.

Linebacker T.J. Watt is off the injury report after being limited Thursday, but he said his abdominal injury is not completely healed.

“If I’m safe enough to be able to go where I’m not going to reinjure myself, I’ll definitely give it a shot on Monday night,” Watt said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph (concussion) and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (illness) were full participants and expected to play.