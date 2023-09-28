T.J. Watt named September's AFC defensive player of the month

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is off to a sweltering September start, with six sacks so far this season. He's being recognized by that.

Watt is the AFC's defensive player of the month for the first month of the season.

With six sacks in three games, Watt is leading the NFL. He also leads the NFL with two forced fumbles this season, and he has a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Watt has already led the league in sacks twice in his career, in 2020 and 2021, and he's on pace to do it again in 2023. Since the NFL started recording sacks as an individual defensive statistic, no player has led the league in sacks in three different seasons. The players who have done it twice are Mark Gastineau, Reggie White, Kevin Greene, Michael Strahan, DeMarcus Ware, Jared Allen, and the Watt brothers, J.J. and T.J. That's a list of Hall of Famers or future Hall of Famers, and T.J. will find him at the head of the list if he becomes the first player to lead the league in sacks three times.