T.J. Watt named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

AFC Players of the Week! (Week 2) pic.twitter.com/os96I8nkY7 — NFL (@NFL) September 23, 2020





T.J. Watt had himself a game on Sunday versus the Denver Broncos. And, for that, he was recognized by the NFL as AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Watt was harassing backup quarterback Jeff Driskel all day. He registered 2.5 sacks, four tackles (two for loss) and a QB hurry. He currently leads the league with a 32 percent pass-rush win rate.

The fourth-year linebacker is automatically in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation every season because he flat-out dominates.

