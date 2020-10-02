T.J. Watt moves up the ranks of Steelers all-time sack list

Like a lightning bolt, linebacker T.J. Watt is shooting up the ladder of the Steelers all-time sack list.

By the end of his third season, in 2019, Watt had already racked up 34.5 sacks. Two games into 2020, he passed linebackers Kevin Greene and Lawrence Timmons, tied at 35.5.

Related

T.J. Watt named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

Watt currently leads the team with 3.5 and led the league in sacks until Week 3. After Dallas Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith clobbered Russell Wilson four of the team’s six times, he surpassed Watt by a half-sack. T.J. is currently on pace to pass linebacker Aaron Smith (44) by midseason.

Pittsburgh has recorded at least one sack in every game since Week 9 of 2016, and Watt has helped the Steelers maintain their streak as the team with most consecutive games with a sack. There are 35 between Pittsburgh (61) and Dallas (26).