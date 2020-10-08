T.J. Watt misses practice with knee injury

New addition to the injury report: TJ Watt did not practice Thursday with a knee injury. Watt did practice Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/l3yCv8iFZm — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 8, 2020





Gulp.

Per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, Steelers linebacker and AFC Defensive Player of the Month T.J. Watt sat out Thursday’s practice with a knee injury. The extent of the injury is unknown.

Watt practiced fully on Wednesday; hopefully, missing practice was just a precautionary measure and nothing serious.

No surprises otherwise with safety Marcus Allen and fullback Derek Watt doubtful for Sunday’s matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

