T.J. Watt misses practice with knee injury

Allison Koehler


Gulp.

Per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, Steelers linebacker and AFC Defensive Player of the Month T.J. Watt sat out Thursday’s practice with a knee injury. The extent of the injury is unknown.

Watt practiced fully on Wednesday; hopefully, missing practice was just a precautionary measure and nothing serious.

No surprises otherwise with safety Marcus Allen and fullback Derek Watt doubtful for Sunday’s matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Related

Steelers LB T.J. Watt highest-rating defender in the NFL through 3 games