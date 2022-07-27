T.J. Watt leads list of highest-paid NFL edge rushers in 2022. Here's what the Top 32 make.

Before Tyreek Hill and Aaron Donald’s massive new deals this offseason, an edge rusher laid claim to the title of highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. T.J. Watt boasted that with his four-year, $112 million contract in Pittsburgh. He is still the highest-paid at his position, with Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers coming in close second, according to Over The Cap.

As the NFL has evolved into a pass-first league, edge rushers have emerged as some of the most valuable pieces on defense. That’s reflected in the league payrolls. Edge rusher is the best represented defensive position among the top 25 highest-paid players, according to Over The Cap.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Who is the highest paid edge rusher in the NFL?

In 2021, Watt signed a four-year contract that pays him an average of $28 million a season, making him the highest-paid defensive player ever at the time, USA TODAY reported. Donald now holds that title, but Watt remains top earning edge rusher.

The highest-paid edge rushers in the NFL, ranked by salary

These are Over The Cap's highest-paid edge rushers, ranked by average annual value.

1. T.J. Watt, Steelers: $28 million ($112 million over 4 years)

2. Joey Bosa, Chargers: $27 million ($135 million over 5 years)

3. Myles Garrett, Browns: $25 million ($125 million over 5 years)

T-4. Maxx Crosby, Raiders: $23.5 million ($94 million over 4 years)

T-4. Khalil Mack, Chargers: $23.5 million ($141 million over 6 years)

6. Von Miller, Bills: $20 million ($120 million over 6 years)

7. Cameron Jordan: $17.5 million ($52.5 million over 3 years)

8. Harold Landry, Titans: $17.5 million ($87.5 million over 5 years)

T-9. Arik Armstead, 49ers: $17 million ($85 million over 5 years)

T-9. Chandler Jones, Raiders: $17 million ($51 million over 3 years)

11. Bud Dupree, Titans: $16.5 million ($82.5 million over 5 years)

12. Emmanuel Ogbah, Dolphins: $16.35 ($65.4 million million over 4 years)

13. Leonard Floyd, Rams: $16 million ($64 million over 4 years)

Story continues

T-14. Carl Lawson, Jets: $15 million ($45 million over 3 years)

T-14. Trey Hendrickson, Bengals: $15 million ($60 million over 4 years)

T-14. Haason Reddick, Eagles: $15 million ($45 million over 3 years)

17. Frank Clark, Chiefs: $14.5 million ($29 million over 2 years)

18. Danielle Hunter, Vikings: $14.4 million ($72 million over 5 years)

T-19. Za’Darius Smith, VIkings: $14 million ($42 million over 3 years)

T-19. Robert Quinn, Bears: $14 million ($70 million over 5 years)

21. Randy Gregory, Broncos: $13.9 million ($69.5 million over 5 years)

22. John Franklin-Myers, Jets: $13.75 million ($55 million over 4 years)

23. Matt Judon, Patriots: $13.625 million ($54.5 million over 4 years)

T-24. Josh Sweat, Eagles: $13.3 million ($40 million over 3 years)

T-24. Demarcus Lawerence, Cowboys: $13.3 million ($40 million over 3 years)

T-26. Yannick Ngakoue, Colts: $13 million ($26 million over 2 years)

T-26. Preston Smith, Packers: $13 million ($52 million over 4 years)

28. Romeo Okwara, Lions: $12.33 million ($37 million over 3 years)

T-29. Sam Hubbard, Bengals; $10 million ($40 million over 4 years)

T-29. Jadeveon Clowney, Browns: $10 million (1-year contract)

31. Uchenna Nwosu, Seahawks: $9.527 million ($19.05 million over 2 years)

32. Travon Walker, Jaguars: $9.343 million ($37.37 million over 4 years)

***

NFL salary rankings by position

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Highest-paid NFL edge rushers: The salary for the Top 32 in the league