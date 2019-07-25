T.J. Watt lands on PUP with hamstring issue

The Texans activated defensive end J.J. Watt from the physically unable to perform list on Thursday and he took part in the team’s first practice of training camp.

His brother probably will not be taking part in the first practice of Steelers camp. Linebacker T.J. Watt experienced some tightness in his hamstring during a conditioning run on Thursday and head coach Mike Tomlin announced he was placed on the PUP list ahead of Friday’s practice.

“He may be on for a very short period of time,” Tomlin said, via the team’s website. “We are evaluating that as we speak. Again, he was able to complete the test, he just expressed some tightness there at the end, so we will do what is appropriate from that stand point.”

While it doesn’t sound like there’s much concern about Watt’s long-term outlook, there’s little reason to push things with a player who is vital to the Pittsburgh defense.