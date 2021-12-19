T.J. Watt just set a Pittsburgh Steelers record

We’re in a realistic position for Wisconsin products to win both NFL Offensive and Defensive Player of the year. Jonathan Taylor went off again last night to move closer to winning the offensive award, while T.J. Watt is yet again having a dominant season on the defensive side of the football.

Watt just sacked Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill for his first sack of the game and No. 17 of the season. The 17 sacks set a new Steelers single-season record while his 66.5 career sacks passed Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas for the 3rd-most in a player’s first five seasons, that all according to NFL Research.

Watt’s season is largely flying under the radar with Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons capturing most of the headlines. We’ll see if he has a late-season surge to have former Badgers win both NFL OPOY and DPOY.

T.J. Watt now has 17.0 sacks this season after sacking Ryan Tannehill in the 3rd quarter… That sets a new @steelers single-season record and brings Watt to 66.5 career sacks, passing HOF Derrick Thomas for the 3rd-most in a player's first 5 seasons — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 19, 2021

