T.J. Watt, Joe Haden won’t play for Steelers Sunday

The Steelers ruled out a couple of key defensive players for Sunday night’s game against the Chargers.

Linebacker T.J. Watt and cornerback Joe Haden will both miss the game. Watt hurt his hip and knee in last Sunday’s tie with the Lions while Haden is dealing with a foot injury. Neither player practiced at all this week.

The Steelers also ruled out left guard Kevin Dotson with an ankle injury and defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk with a groin injury.

Neither quarterback Ben Roethlisberger nor safety Minkah Fitzpatrick are on the injury report, but they remain on the COVID-19 reserve list and will not play against Los Angeles if that remains the case for the next two days. Roethlisberger did not play against Detroit and Fitzpatrick went on the list this week.

