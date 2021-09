In this article:

Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt suffered a groin injury in the first half of today’s game against the Raiders.

The Steelers announced Watt is out.

Pittsburgh also lost Tyson Alualu early in the game, so the Steelers’ defensive front is at much less than full strength.

The Raiders lead 9-7 at halftime.

