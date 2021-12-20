Sunday’s Steelers win was a big one for the team and it also featured a couple of meaningful milestones for members of the team.

Ben Roethlisberger passed Philip Rivers to move into fifth place in all-time passing yards and T.J. Watt recorded 1.5 sacks to set a new single-season franchise record in that category. Watt now has 17.5 sacks on the year and has three more games to add to that total before the year is out.

After beating the Titans, Watt said he’s focused on the team’s record rather than his own as they head toward a Week 16 game against the Chiefs.

“It’s a great accomplishment,” Watt said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It’s a historic franchise we have here, but there’s so much work to do that I can’t really stop and think about stuff like that. Just finished a game, got a win, but it means nothing if we don’t handle business next week.”

Watt’s individual achievements have been a boost to the team’s chances this season. The Steelers are 6-2-1 when he records a sack, so they’ll be hoping to see the franchise record continue to grow before the year is out.

T.J. Watt: Great accomplishment to set Steelers sack record, but so much work left to do originally appeared on Pro Football Talk