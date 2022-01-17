T.J. Watt gives Steelers 7-0 lead with fumble return for a touchdown

At long last, points have been scored in the Wild Card matchup between the Chiefs and Steelers.

And Pittsburgh has taken a second-quarter lead.

With first-and-10 at the Kansas City 31-yard line, the Chiefs elected to have receiver Mecole Hardman take a direct snap from shotgun. But when Hardman tried to hand the ball off to running back Darrel Williams, Williams dropped it, picked it up, then fumbled it again when defensive tackle Cam Heyward hit him.

Edge rusher T.J. Watt picked up the loose ball and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown.

Neither offense has been efficient to start with a scoreless first quarter, though Watt was also involved in keeping the Chiefs off the board in the opening period.

Mecole Hardman had a 48-yard punt return to set up the Chiefs on the Pittsburgh 22. But on the next play, Watt batted a pass up and linebacker Devin Bush came down with it for an interception — ending the scoring threat.

With just over nine minutes left in the second quarter, the two teams have combined for eight punts.

