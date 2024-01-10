T.J. Watt is the final AFC defensive player of the week of the 2023 season

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt won't be in the lineup for the team's playoff opener against the Bills, but he's a big reason why the Steelers were able to advance to the playoffs this year.

Watt had two sacks of Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley in Week 18 and he finished the 17-10 Steelers win with eight tackles and three tackles for loss. The win and a Jaguars loss to the Titans pushed the Steelers into the AFC playoffs as a Wild Card.

The two sacks gave Watt 19 on the season and he became the first three-time single-season sack leader since they became an official statistic in 1982. The NFL announced on Wednesday that the effort also netted Watt the AFC defensive player of the week award.

Unfortunately for the Steelers, Watt suffered a knee injury late in the win and he has been ruled out for the opening round of the playoffs. That will make it more difficult for the Steelers to extend their playoff stay beyond this weekend.