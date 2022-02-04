A new quarterback isn’t the only thing that the Steelers need in the wake of Ben Roethlisberger‘s retirement.

Linebacker T.J. Watt is at the Pro Bowl and he spoke to reporters on Thursday about the impact Roethlisberger had in the team’s locker room. Watt said that the absence of that voice creates a need for others to step up and he volunteered himself and fellow Pro Bowler Cam Heyward for the task.

“You have a guy that was a constant voice in the locker room for 18 years and there’s obviously going to be some sort of void there and we need to fill it,” Watt said, via the team’s website. “Obviously it’s going to be Cam, myself and then we’re going to find a guy on the offensive side of the ball that wants that role as well. I feel very confident with the guys we have right now.”

Roethlisberger’s departure isn’t the only big change for the Steelers this offseason. They’ll also have a new defensive coordinator and General Manager Kevin Colbert is set to leave the team later in the offseason, so veterans like Watt and Heyward will play an even bigger role in ensuring continuity heading into next season.

T.J. Watt: We need to fill leadership void left by Ben Roethlisberger originally appeared on Pro Football Talk