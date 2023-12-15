T.J. Watt: It felt like we did everything the right way with concussion

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt took a knee to the head from running back Ezekiel Elliott early in last Thursday's loss to the Patriots and he was cleared to return to the game after being evaluated for a concussion.

That evaluation came into question during the game because Watt switched to a tinted visor that could have been linked to light sensitivity after a head injury. It was called into question again the next day when the Steelers announced that Watt had been placed in the league's concussion protocol.

Watt said this Thursday that he "came in the next day and had stuff going on" in terms of symptoms that were not previously there. The team's handling of the situation sparked a review by the NFL and NFL Players Association, but Watt, who was cleared from the protocol on Wednesday, said that he doesn't think there was anything off about the chain of events.

“I went through all the steps possible and it felt like we did everything the right way," Watt said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Watt was asked about the visor change and said that it's something he's worn at various points throughout his career. He said he's "not going to get into the all the specifics and into a debate about it" because his focus is on Saturday's game against the Colts.