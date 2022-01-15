T.J. Watt feeling healthier than the last time the Steelers faced the Chiefs

When the Steelers played the Chiefs three weeks ago, pass rusher T.J. Watt had perhaps his worst game of the season, failing to record a single pressure, let alone a sack. As the Steelers prepare to face the Chiefs on Sunday, Watt says it’s different.

Although Watt wasn’t listed on the injury report for the Chiefs game, he said on Friday that he was healthy enough to play but not healthy enough to play every snap at 100 percent. Now he feels much better.

“I think it was a matter of how my body was feeling going into that game,” said Watt, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I know I wasn’t able to play as many snaps and be as effective as I wanted to be. I feel better where I am today than I was going into that game.”

The Steelers lost that previous matchup with the Chiefs 36-10, and they’re 12.5-point favorites in Sunday’s rematch. They’re hoping a great game from Watt can power a shocking upset.

