T.J. Watt: I feel really good with where my body is at

After missing last week’s game with a groin injury, it sounds like T.J. Watt has a much better chance to be on the field Sunday against the Packers.

Watt was listed as a full participant in Thursday’s session and told reporters he was full again on Friday.

“I feel really good,” Watt said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Full practice yesterday and full practice today, so I feel really good with where my body is at.”

With the Steelers’ offense struggling, the team’s defense could use as much help as possible against Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay’s offense to keep Sunday’s game a low-scoring affair.

Though Watt’s played only one full game, having suffered the injury during the Week Two loss to Las Vegas, he still has 3.0 sacks, six QB hits, two forced fumbles, and a tackle for loss.

