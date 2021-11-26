After missing last week’s loss to the Chargers, edge rusher T.J. Watt should be on the field for Pittsburgh’s Sunday matchup against Cincinnati.

Watt was a full participant in the Steelers’ Friday practice and has no game status for Week 12. Watt was listed as limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

The star edge rusher has recorded 12.5 sacks in eight games, while also registering three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, four passes defensed, 13 tackles for loss, and 20 quarterback hits.

Watt missed Pittsburgh’s Week 3 loss to the Bengals with a groin injury.

The Steelers have a chance to get all three key defensive players they were missing for last week back against Cincinnati. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was activated off the COVID-19 list. And cornerback Joe Haden (foot) is questionable for the contest. Haden did not practice Wednesday but was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Pittsburgh has only ruled out a pair of players: offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer and tight end Eric Ebron. Neither player practiced this week.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/right shoulder), cornerback Arthur Maulet (illness), guard Trai Turner (knee), defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin) all have no injury status and are expected to play.

T.J. Watt is expected to play against Bengals on Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk