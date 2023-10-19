T.J. Watt did not practice Thursday with heel injury

The Steelers made a significant addition to their Thursday injury report.

Edge rusher T.J. Watt did not participate in the day's practice with a heel injury. Watt was available and practiced on Wednesday.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) also was downgraded from a full participant on Wednesday to a limited participant on Thursday.

Linebacker Nick Herbig (quad) remained limited.

Receiver Diontae Johnson (hamstring) remained a full participant. He’s expected to be activated off of injured reserve for Sunday's game.

Running back Anthony McFarland (knee) also remained a full participant while still in his 21-day practice window.

Punter Presley Harvin (right hamstring), offensive lineman Dan Moore (knee), and offensive lineman James Daniels (groin) remained full.