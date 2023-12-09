T.J. Watt is in the concussion protocol

On Thursday night, Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt took a knee to the face from Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott on the first play from scrimmage.

Watt returned to action. He eventually was checked for a concussion. At one point, he had a tinted visor. After the game, he was unable to participate in a previously-scheduled conversation with Peter King due to a "migraine," as King said on Friday's PFT Live.

On Friday, Watt was checked once again at the team facility, and he was placed in the concussion protocol, according to the Steelers.

It's unclear why he wasn't removed from Thursday night's game. It's also unclear why he was given a tinted visor. Light sensitivity is a symptom of a concussion.

Now that Watt is in the protocol, he won't be able to practice or play until properly cleared. The big question for now, however, is how and why was he cleared to continue to play on Thursday night?

PFT sent the league an email on Friday asking for an explanation of why and how Watt was cleared to play, and regarding the use of a tinted visor. As of this posting, the league has not responded.